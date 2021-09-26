SCOTTVILLE — A 36-year-old Fountain man and a 32-year-old Ludington woman were arrested Friday in Scottville for alleged possession of methamphetamine, according to Police Chief Matt Murphy.
In a press release on Saturday, Murphy said the Scottville Police Department obtained felony warrants to arrest the pair at Friday afternoon.
Police located the subjects in a vehicle coming out of a "well-known area for drug use" at approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and made contact with the during a traffic stop at the intersection of East Broadway and Columbia streets in the city of Scottville.
After a subsequent investigation, the subjects where found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to Murphy.
At the time of the release on, Murphy stated both subjects had been lodged at Mason County Jail and were awaiting arraignment.
The 36-year-old man was arrested one count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy; one count of operating a motor vehicle with no security; and one count of operating a registered vehicle. The 32-year-old woman was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, according to Murphy.
The Scottville Police Department was assisted by the Mason County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit to help locate the substances.