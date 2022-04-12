A Fountain man, whom the victim said had ruined her life by stealing her van, was sentenced to jail time and probation by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday afternoon.
David Duane Bothwell, Fountain, was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 12 months in jail and five years probation on the charge of larceny by conversion of a least $1,000 but less than $20,000; and being a habitual offender, fourth offense notice.
Additionally he was ordered to pay the victim $1,200 in restitution for her van and $528 in fines, costs, a $30 per month monitoring fee and other court costs. Bothwell was given credit for 301 days already served in jail.
Bothwell addressed the court when he was given the opportunity.
He turned and looked at the victim.
“I’m so sorry,” he told her. “I wish I could change some things but I can’t. I will pay you back though … I promise.”
The victim told the court that her life still isn’t back to normal as she reels from the effects of Bothwell stealing her van.
“He not only affected me, but he affected everybody in my family.”
She said she was no longer available to go babysit her grandchildren near Grand Rapids, when it was needed, and that she couldn’t work. As she listed the ramifications that the theft of her van had had on her she also accused Bothwell of knowing all these things when he took the van.
“I’ve known him for a long time,” she added, “and I told him I would help him as long as he stayed clean, but he thinks that rules don’t apply to him.”
She called him “a man without a conscience” but added that she knew “there was a good man in there … somewhere.”
“This has been an extremely complicated case as I look at all the details,” Judge Sniegowski said. “The most paramount issue in all of this is to get this lady the $1,200 she is owed. I think that will be the first step in helping he get her life back to normal, if it will ever be normal again.
“She needs this money desperately to become whole again,” the judge added. “I could see if I sent Mr. Bothwell to prison that she would never get her money.”