A Fountain man was sentenced to a year in jail and five years of probation by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse for attempted criminal sexual conduct, third degree, involving a child 13 to 15 years old.
Timothy John Thorne pleaded guilty to the charge in January, and he was arrested in relation to the incident in June 2018.
Thorne's attorney, Traci McCarn-Dinehart, challenged two parts of the pre-sentencing report. In one area, McCarn-Dinehart said the victim in the matter was already in a bedroom with another person, and Thorne was called to the bedroom by someone else.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola argued that because there is a co-defendant in the matter, whatever sentencing rules apply to the co-defendant also apply to Thorne. McDarn-Dinehart countered that a co-defendant has yet to be charged in the incident.
"(The pre-sentencing report) shows a definite other person that was the instigator of this entire situation and acting as a leader in this situation," Sniegowski said. "I do agree with the defendant, this particular defendant, that there was no indication that he was involved (in moving the victim into a bedroom)."
McCarn-Dinehart also argued that it wasn't Thorne who supplied vodka to the victim, and it was already there, so there was no predatory action. Spaniola countered by saying Thorne did not prevent the victim from drinking alcohol.
Sniegowski said he purchased vodka and helped facilitate the decision of a child to drink underage. She ruled that the sentence scoring would remain.
McCarn-Dinehart asked the court to consider that Thorne is taking steps to control his drinking of alcohol and he has some cognitive disabilities.
"He comes across a slow individual," she said. "He has some cognitive issues but understands what is going on."
She requested a tethering program where he can continue to receive support from his parents and also continue to work.
Sniegowski, in rendering her decision, said Thorne's prior convictions were all either involved or related to using alcohol. She sentenced him to 12 months in jail and five years of probation. He was also requested by Spaniola, and the court confirmed, to testify against the person who is alleged to have instigated the criminal sexual conduct. And, he will have to register as a sex offender.