Four individuals were arraigned in 79th District Court last week with each facing felony charges of conspiracy to commit gambling at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1354 at 108 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Suann Marie Mortensen, George Alan Karl, Gary Lee Mallion and Thomas Lee Johnson are all co-defendants in the case.
The four felony conspiracy to commit gambling count carries a punishment of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. A high misdemeanor of permitting a gambling house for gain was charged, and it carries a penalty of two years in jail or a $1,000 fine. A third charge of maintaining a gambling house for gain — a high misdemeanor — was alleged, and it has a penalty of two years in jail or a $1,000 fine.
The allegations have yet to be proven in court.
The Daily News reached out to Missy Papes Miller from the Ludington Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and she stated that she could not comment on the recent events. Miller stated that she spoke with the organization’s state-level organization, and indicated all questions should be directed to the Ludington Police Department.
Each of the individuals — Johnson, 61, of 806 N. U.S. 31, Scottville; Karl, 64, of 1039 N. Robert St., Ludington; Mallion, 72, of 908 N. Emily St. Apt. 4, Ludington; and Mortensen, 52, of 703 E. Loomis St. Apt. 1, Ludington — has a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
The probable cause hearing before Judge John Middlebrook is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the felony complaint, the four defendants allegedly conducted pull tabs, dice and/or punch cards in violation of state law. The remaining misdemeanor counts state the allegations took place at the Eagles Club. The complaint states the incidents that happened between January 2020 and May 2022.
Police report
The investigation into the Eagles Club began on Memorial Day, according to the Ludington Police Department report received by the Daily News in June via Michigan Freedom of Information Act request.
According to the report, $153 was seized on June 4 as well as a game called “Big Jack” and another called “Texas Charley Punch Board.” Also brought into evidence were small punch boards, tip boards, “Century Club (Triple Red Sevens) Pull Tabs” and “Gusher Pull Tabs.” Two computers were also seized as well as the club’s audit reports/banking statements from 2016 and into 2022.
Ludington Police Officer Michael Gilmurray stated that the department received a call from an individual whose name was redacted. The individual “stated that there has been detection of illegal gambling going on at the Eagles’ that was brought forth to him … (redactions). (An individual) stated (a person) has seen this going on as well, while being at the club. (An individual) stated that he turned the information over to the Grand Arie, where the Eagles then got shut down.”
In one interview, Gilmurray wrote about an interview where a person indicated the sale of the pull tabs and where they were brought from.
“(The individual) stated that (the person) enjoys pull tabs because they are fun,” the report stated. “(The individual) states that (the person) has even went as far to look up, to order pull tabs from a site out of Indiana because (the person) ‘likes that stuff.’”
In another interview, Gilmurray described a complaint where an individual was bought liquor from other stores and refilled bottles behind the bar.
“(The individual) stated that at any point, where they weren’t able to get the liquor that they needed through the (Liquor Control Commission), they would go buy half gallons and refill them their self’s (sic),” report stated. “(The individual) admitted to knowing that it was wrong to refill the liquor, but tried to make it easier on the other bartenders by refilling the fifths instead of having them lift the half gallons all day.”
In the same interview, the discussion turned to the pull tabs, punch boards and games of dice. Gilmurray asked the individual why the games would be brought to the Eagles when they’re illegal.
“(The individual) stated that everyone knew that they were illegal, but they brought them in to help the business, because the business was hurting,” the report states.
The pull tabs, too, were discussed in another interview.
“(The individual) went on to say that people do enjoy the pull tabs, and it generates money for the club,” the report stated. “(The individual) stated that the legal pull tabs the Eagles had through charitable gaming, no one liked playing them.”
Previous violations
According to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission’s online records, the Eagles received their license on May 25, 1938, and it expires on April 30, 2023. The license includes the ability of having Sunday sales, an outdoor service area and dancing/entertainment.
The online records also indicate five previous violations, dating as far back as 1974. The most recent violation was in November 1994. The three violations were allowing pull tabs and gambling devices which was discovered by a liquor control commission investigation in late October 1994. The club faced a suspension and a fine.
The club also had a violation in October 1992, according to online records. Those six violations including gambling on the premises with pull tabs, punch boards and raffle tickets. The club, at that time, faced a suspension and fines. Those violations, too, were investigated by the commission.