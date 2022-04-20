Four singer-songwriters will soon take the stage at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts for a round-robin-style showcase, highlighting their distinct voices and the stories behind their music.
The “Songs & Stories” concert, set for 7 p.m. Friday, April 29 in LACA’s performance hall, will feature Monty “Fremont John” Ashton, Jen Sygit, Ralston Bowles and Drew Nelson.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $15 at the door or $10 in advance, either at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St., or online at Eventbrite.com.
Ashton will act as the host of what he said will be an evening of “really good, original music” from songwriters “of a different calibre.”
“They’re good entertainers,” he said. “They’re not what you see every weekend.”
Ashton said the format of the concert — a kind of “in-the-round” style of performing — originated at a venue called The Bluebird in Nashville.
“What we do is a ‘Nashville Bluebird,’” Ashton said. “They put four different stools on the stage, and have artists go down the line, tell stories about a song, what it means to them, and what they hope you’ll get from it. Then we’ll move on to the next storyteller. Then the next and the next, and then we start over again.”
Ashton said he’s performed similar concerts with the artists in both 2015 and 2018. He said the shows have always earned positive feedback from concertgoers, and that LACA’s showcase should be no different.
“It’s very entertaining,” he said, “because with four different people, you get different styles and different ways of telling a story.”
Ashton said the storytelling component is a crucial part of what sets the performance apart, making it a more intimate and interactive experience for the audience.
“People want to know what a song’s about, what it means to you,” he said. “(The songwriters) are all very accomplished and very entertaining. They know what they’re doing.”
Ashton spoke highly of each of the three artists with whom he’ll share the stage.
“Ralston Bowles is known throughout the state. He hosts concerts down at Meijer Gardens in the summertime. He’s opened up for Bob Dylan, or as he says it, Bob Dylan closed for him,” Ashton chuckled. “He’s sort of a Dylan devotee — quite a wordsmith.”
Ashton described Nelson as “a good finger-style guitarist and a really good storyteller,” with “deep” sensibilities.
“He feels what he’s singing and really gets it across. I like him a lot,” Ashton said.
Sygit, in addition to developing a reputation as a solo performer, has had much success as a studio back-up singer, appearing on “like 50 different albums across the country,” and working with major artists, including Josh Davis, a finalist on “The Voice.”
Ashton demurred a bit when asked about himself, but the songwriter — well-known both locally and in the Key West, Florida, area where he committed to music full-time years ago — said he’ll be “bringing original music to the table (with) some new songs since the last one of these shows we’ve done.”
Ashton said he hopes people will come check out the unique concert format and the featured artists.
“They’re very good performers and people are going to enjoy them,” he said. “And the other thing is, it’s an intimate night and people can ask questions, so you bring that into the mix as well. If someone’s talking about a song, it may raise a question, and we try to answer it.
“That’s a way of interacting, so we want to try to encourage some of that. And the songwriters interact with one another, too.”
LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to learn more about the four artists’ songwriting process, and what inspires them.
“One of my favorite things about shows like this is you get an insight into the artists’ mind — why they’re playing a song and why they wrote,” Skinner said. “You can find out the story that goes along with the song, and it kind of hooks you into it. So that’s where I find shows like this to be interesting. It’s kind of like a variation on ‘VH1 Storytellers.’”
“Songs & Stories” will also be LACA’s first concert outing to feature its newly installed lighting system, which Skinner said will add to the ambiance of the concert and other upcoming stage events, like the performance by Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Special Consensus on May 7.