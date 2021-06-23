City councilors held a special meeting Thursday to interview four candidates for the council’s vacant Sixth Ward seat.
The seat was left open by David Bourgette, who resigned June 8 after selling his home in the ward and becoming ineligible to represent it.
Candidates ranged from Karen Nielsen, who said her family has been in Ludington since 1887, to Todd McMaster, who said he moved here in 2007.
Governing experience ranged from John Bulger, who has served on several city boards over 30 years, to Jason Kirkpatrick, owner of two local businesses and a former Walkerville police officer with no such experience.
The council will vote to appoint one of the candidates through 2022 at their meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28.
Karen Nielsen
Nielsen, a Ludington native, resides on Filer Street. She wrote in her application that she wants to be part of the Sixth Ward’s “growth and revitalization.”
She wrote that she’s concerned with “what is going to happen when Foster (Elementary) School is no longer a school,” a potential obstacle to the ward’s development.
“The only way an area thrives,” Nielsen wrote, is if residents have a “gathering place.”
She told the councilors she’s also concerned about the end of Ludington Avenue not always being maintained “the way it should be.”
“I don’t like seeing it look at times what I would call shabby,” she said.
Nielsen said she sometimes hears residents express concerns that Ludington focuses too much on pleasing tourists, and not enough on its year-round residents.
Councilor John Terzano asked her how she would balance that concern with the reality that tourism is a major industry. Nelson responded that she would inquire about the specific nature of people’s concerns.
Nielsen cited her 43-year teaching career and 13 years on the Ludington Mass Transit Authority board, five as chairperson, in her application.
John Bulger
Bulger, an attorney currently residing on Ludington Avenue, is a family court referee for Mason County. He said the city has to focus on providing good services to its citizens. That includes plowing snow, picking up garbage and extends to services like the police and fire departments, he said.
“Recruiting good people, paying them well and training them well is as important here in Ludington as it is in Detroit or Chicago,” Bulger said of the police.
Terzano asked how Bulger would address any one of several issues the city faces, including housing affordability. Bulger said he would seek “building-friendly policies.” If he met resistance, he said he would defend his position.
“Ultimately, no matter what you do, you can’t make everybody happy,” he said. “Make the decision, educate people and move on.”
In his application, Bulger wrote that he had been a trustee of West Shore community College for 18 years. He served as treasurer of the board and WSCC’s delegate to the Michigan Community College Association.
He was also the county’s assistant prosecuting attorney for 15 years, starting in 1989, and has served on Ludington’s planning commission, zoning board of appeals, building authority and as chairman of its marina board, he wrote.
Todd McMaster
McMaster, a former senior sergeant with the Ludington Police Department reserve unit who lives on Loomis Street, said an “epidemic” of drug abuse is one of the most pressing issues the city faces.
For him, the issue is personal.
His family moved to Ludington in 2007. His daughter developed a drug addiction and has been lodged in a rehabilitation facility eight times, he said.
Councilor Les Johnson asked where McMaster thought the problem could be combated. McMaster said an understaffed police department and a court system with an instinct to give people another chance are contributing to the situation.
“I know we have issues with needles turning up in alleys,” McMaster said. “I’ve got several ideas to prevent that.”
He proposed introducing a “reserve drug unit” to the police department and routinely shining flashlights down dark alleys at night to flush out drug users.
Terzano also asked McMaster how he would tackle any of several of Ludington’s issues, and McMaster, like Bulger, addressed its housing crunch.
He said he would encourage subsidized housing, and would “put my stamped signature on any affordable housing.”
He said residents may need to be educated that affordable housing doesn’t lower property values.
McMaster was the president of his neighborhood’s homeowner’s association in Boyds, Maryland, for three years.
Jason Kirkpatrick
Kirkpatrick, who resides on Maple Street, owns Jump Around Fun Center and JCK Construction LLC. He focused on issues of employment and a depleted workforce as one of Ludington’s biggest problems.
He said he can’t find enough staff to keep the Jump Around Fun Center open every day of the week.
When Terzano asked how he would address the housing shortage, Kirkpatrick said it was important that people be employed in jobs that pay well enough to allow them to live in the city. He also suggested that smaller, and therefore cheaper, homes be built.
The housing shortage affects not only the city, but its tourist industry as well, Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick said he wants to make sure that “people, when they come to town, have a good experience.” His grandparents bought Hobby Crest Resort when he was a child, he said, time spent there cemented Ludington in his mind as a “family-oriented” city.
He said if appointed, he would approach his position on the council with an eye toward compromise, leaning on his taste for conversation.
“I’m a talker. I like to talk to people,” he said. “I see them on the street, talk to them. I see them in the gas station, talk to them. I see them at the grocery store, talk to them.”