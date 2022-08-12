Scottville will have five candidates vying for open commission seats in the Nov. 8 general election, but only four will have their names on the ballot.
Mayor Marcy Spencer and Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway will both seek another full term; Commissioner Darcy Copenhaver has collected signatures to retain a seat she was appointed to earlier this year; and one newcomer, Kelli Pettit, is also appearing on the ballot.
But the city also has a write-in candidate in Eric Thue, a current commissioner who missed the July 14 deadline for nominating petitions.
Thue said he declared his write-in candidacy with the Mason County Clerk’s Office on Friday.
Thue was originally appointed to serve out the remainder of Sally Cole’s term when she resigned in fall 2021. He said he wasn’t aware of the deadline or the 25-signature minimum required for a nominating petition.
“I was late, and I wasn’t able to reach the amount (of signatures) I needed for the ballot,” Thue told the Daily News.
He said declaring as a write-in was “a pretty easy process.”
“I went to (Mason County Clerk) Cheryl (Kelly) and filled out a candidate declaration of intent to write-in,” he said. “Now I just need to beat the pavement.”
Kelly said those wishing to cast a vote for Thue, or any write-in candidate, “need to make sure that it is in the correct ‘contest section of the ballot.’”
“Write his name … on the ballot, and also color in the oval,” Kelly said.
She added that names written in the wrong spot will not be counted.
A write-in candidate is declared the winner if they receive “more votes that the lowest vote-getter whose name is printed on the ballot,” according to Kelly.
Write-in candidates must file a declaration of intent before 4 p.m. two Fridays before the election, according to the Michigan Bureau of Elections. The deadline for the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 28.
ALSO ON THE BALLOT
Scottville voters will also have three amendments to the city’s charter to consider on Election Day.
One proposed amendment pertains to the city’s liability, and asks voters to approve the city being subject to the Governmental Tort Liability Act.
The proposal asks if Scottville should “not be liable for damages sustained by any person … or property by reason of negligence of the city, its officers or employees, nor by reason of any defective highway, street, bridge, sidewalk, crosswalk or culvert, or by reason of any obstruction, ice, snow, or other encumbrances upon such highway, street, bridge, sidewalk, crosswalk or culvert,” in Scottville unless “a notice in writing and a statement that the person sustaining such damages intends to hold the city liable for such damages as may have been sustained” is turned into the city clerk within 60 days of the incident.
The other two proposals ask voters to repeal outdated sections of the charter addressing the Justice of the Peace policy and the appointment of supervisors to the county board of commissioners, both of which are superseded by state law.