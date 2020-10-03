There are four people running for three available 6-year terms seats on the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education during the Nov. 3 general election.
They are challenger Jason Wolven and incumbents Steve Carlson, Bret Autrey and Mike Nagle.
The candidates were asked the following questions about why they’re running, what they believe the challenges facing the school district are, and their goals for the 6-year term.
Jason Wolven
Wolven, 47, is a 1991 graduate of Ludington High School and a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the post’s honor guard.
Wolven volunteers with activities at the legion including karaoke, during non-pandemic times, and he is the Sons’ historian. While attending Ferris State University, he volunteered with peer education.
Why are you running?
“My parents were both teachers at Ludington Area Schools and I come from a long line of educators and I value our education system.”
What is the biggest challenge for the district?
“It is the safety of our students, teachers and staff to make sure they are safe from COVID-19 and safe during the school day.”
What are your goals if elected for the 6-year term?
“I see the schools six years from now being able to put COVID-19 behind us due to respected health officials like Dr. Fauci. It usually takes around four years for a vaccine to run through all three phase trials successfully so that the FDA can give final approval on a vaccine to make sure there are no severe side effects.
“I would make sure that we do not lose sight of the optics on how certain things will look to a teacher and the kids of us being the leaders. We need to pay attention to what they are seeing us do, and be good role models.”
Anything else?
Wolven said he would like to see the board give more recognition to the teachers for the time they spend making sure students are safe, learning and achieving athletic accomplishments.
Steve Carlson
Carlson, 51, is married to Andrea and they have a 15-year-old daughter at Ludington High School and a 12-year-old daughter at O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
Carlson is chief operating officer at FloraCraft.
He has volunteered for Relay for Life, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, the Ludington Petunia Parade and is a on Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Why are you running for election?
“I do deeply believe that good schools and quality education are the foundation of successful communities,” Carlson said. “I do believe I have the experience and qualification to make a positive difference.”
Carlson said he understands the role of the board.
“The board is elected as a oversight for policy, strategy and to monitor the financial health of the district (and to) serve as a conduit to take issues we hear from community members and take them forward as a discussion point.”
What is the biggest challenge facing the district?
“The district is going to be going out-of-formula, so the entire funding model of the school district is gong to change…. We will have our construction projects going on for the next five years and once the elementary school is completed we will be moving on to the middle school/high school project.
“We have to market and sell our vacant properties to protect the integrity of existing neighborhoods and continue to improve the out comes of the students and the district.”
What are your goals if elected for the 6-year term?
Carlson said he wants to continue the momentum that the board has built.
“In the last six years we managed to hire a new superintendent, directed a successful public campaign to modernize our school district… we created an excellent working relationship with the Ludington Education Association and the district is financially stable and our school are consistently recognized for out standing student achievement.”
Bret Autrey
Autrey, 45, is married to Tara and they have two children who attend O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
Dr. Autrey is a general surgeon, treasurer of the medical staff committee for Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, and he is on the foundation board.
He also is involved in volunteering at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Why are you running?
“I enjoy having a part in the education of the communities children,” he said.
Autrey said education has alway been very important to him. It was something that grew up around, with both his parents and many of his family members being educators.
“Education has always been a very strong influence in my life,” he said. “Being able to give back to the education system here has been very important to me.”
What is the biggest challenge facing the district?
“The immediate challenge is everything that is going on with COVID-19,” he said. “Until we get a true wide distribution of a vaccine and more understanding of this pandemic I think school and education will be in flux.”
Autrey said after that he sees a short-term challenge that the district will face is a desire among students, parents and the community to continue some of the hybrid type of learning utilized during the pandemic.
“As we opened up this window the challenge that we will face is how do we meet all of the needs of students in the district,” he said. “There will need to be some change in how things are done, we are seeing that in all areas now, like medicine.”
Autrey said there’s some opportunity that revolves around the district going out-of-formula.
“We have the benefit of now coming off the state formula,” he said. “Our financial well-being and limitations are not tied to students’ enrollment. From a budgeting standpoint, that will make a huge difference.”
What are your goals if elected for the 6-year term?
“I want to continue to be engaged and even get more engaged with the teachers and the support staff through the school,” he said.
Mike Nagle
Nagle, 52, married to Buffy and they have two daughters, both graduated from Ludington High School, who are now in college.
Nagle has worked at West Shore Community College for 14 years and teaches history and political science.
He has served on the board of directors for the Mason County Historical Society and Emanuel Lutheran Church Council. He has volunteered his time at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner and through the church with Hospitality In the Name if Christ homeless shelter.
Why are you running?
“I teach about politics, so I want to be more involved,” he said. “My daughters are no longer in the district but with COVID-19 and the building project, I thought it would good to have some consistency.”
Nagle said there is a learning curve with this position. He believes he has a good handle on the position after being there for the past six years, and he still feels that he has something to contribute.
What is the biggest challenge facing the district?
Nagle said he sees COVID-19 and finances as the biggest challenges in the next six years, but also “providing a safe environment for students and the creation of a learning environment where students can be successful.
“We as a board need to provide support for all levels including students, staff and the public,” Nagle said.
What are your goals if elected for the 6-year term?
“I would like a positive learning environment where we are putting students first and doing what we can for the best learning environment.”
Anything else?
“I appreciate the fact that people elected me six years ago,” Nagle said. “Given my role as a faculty member at West Shore Community College, I would like to continue the positive relationship between the Ludington Area Schools and West Shore, and I might be uniquely situated to continue, and hopefully enhance, this relationship.”