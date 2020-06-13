Riverton Fire Department responded to a structor fire around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Birchwood Hills area, that is located off Lakeshore Drive just south of Summit Park, according to Riverton Fire Captain Todd VanNortwick, who was on scene Thursday.
VanNortwick said the roads in that area are narrow and difficult to maneuver equipment.
Along with the Riverton Fire Department, the Pere Marquette Fire Deparment was also called.
The fire started from a grill that was close to the house, according to VanNortwick.
“The wood slat siding caught on fire, and the homeowner and his son both grabbed garden hoses and sprayed the west side of the house which prevented the spread of the fire,” VanNortwick said. “Once on scene, we did a 360-degree tour of the outside of home. The homeowner and his son were still staying on the wet side of the home, and at that point there was only smoke showing, there were no flames showing at that time.”
VanNortwick said that there was a closed window that broke and was blackened because of the heat.
“The fire never entered inside of the structure it was all cosmetic on the outside,” he said. “There were maybe 30 boards that were damaged from the incident.”
VanNortwick credits the homeowner and his son with saving the structure with their quick actions.
He said the department has a mutual aid agreement with Pere Marquette Fire Department who were all called to the fire Thursday. Ludington and Pentwater fire departments were also called for water supply at Lattin Road and Bass Lake Boulevard.
LifeEMS, Mason County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene and the Mason-Oceana 911 Center was also involved in the incident.