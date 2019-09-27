Falling Leaves at Ludington Area Catholic Schoool

Four-year-olds at Ludington Area Catholic School on Thursday welcomed the arrival of fall with the Falling Leaves concert for parents and family members.

 RILEY KELLEY | Daily News Photos

Pre-school students at Ludington Area Catholic School started Thursday with a celebration of the arrival of autumn.

Fran Boehnlein’s 4-year-old students presented their Falling Leaves program for parents, family members and school staff, performing fall-themed songs and dances in Boehnlein’s classroom.

The students sang several fall songs, including “10 Little Leaves,” tossing paper leaves in the air.

The students also worked some interpretive dance into their routine, playing the part of leaves swirling in the wind and tumbling to the ground.

The Falling Leaves program is an annual tradition for the school, according to Boehnlein.

