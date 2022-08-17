The fourth annual Joe Lancour Memorial Scholarship Golf Scramble is Friday, Aug. 26 to be held at 1:30 p.m., at Lincoln Hills Golf Course.
Joe’s dream was to always give back to his community, according to his mom, Starla Owens who has been putting on the memorial golf scramble in her son’s honor since 2019.
Lancour made the ultimate sacrifice, not only for this community but for the country. Lancour was wounded during an ambush in Afghanistan on Nov. 9, 2007, and died of his wounds the next day. His actions earned Pfc. Joseph Lancour a promotion to Army specialist, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, which were given to the family by Maj. Gen. William Lenaers.
This year’s memorial golf scramble will mark the fourth year of the event, which raises money for scholarships for Ludington High School seniors who want to pursue a college education.
The scramble currently has 18 teams registered and Owens said there is space for more teams to participate.
Owens is hoping for another five to seven teams of four players to take part in the scramble.
Owens said that to be able to offer scholarships in Joe’s memory is incredibly important because her son believed that education was the key to success.
“To be able to give a scholarship in his name tells a little bit about who he was,” Owens said. “He had a big, giving heart. He always wanted better for people and if we can better someone’s life by helping them achieve their dream of going to college, then heck yeah lets go it.”
Owens said that the golf scramble raises around $10,000 to $13,000 each year.
“Our goal for this year’s event is $20,000 this year,” she said. “Last year we were able to give out two $1,000 scholarships to Ludington High School seniors. My goal is to get out there where I can give out $2,500 to $5,000 scholarships to one or two students. I want to be able to give to more than one student and a larger amount because school is so expensive.”
If anyone is interested in signing up for the memorial golf scramble they can do so by contacting Owens at (231) 613-0349.