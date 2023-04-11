Julia Chambers of AFFEW thinks snakes get a bad rap, and she proved there’s more to them than meets the eye by giving local fourth-graders an up-close-and-personal look at them Tuesday at Ludington Elementary School and Ludington Area Catholic.
Chambers — president of AFFEW, which stands for A Few Friends of the Environment of the World — is working with Jim McGrath of Nature Discovery to help change people’s minds about snakes through the Michigan Snakes Alive program, which made stops at LES and LAC Tuesday morning.
The program will be made available to all Mason County fourth-graders this week.
“We are hoping to change people’s attitudes about snakes,” Chambers said. “A lot of people are afraid of them, they kill them and do not realize how good snakes are for the environment. Snakes eat a lot of mice, insects and are part of the ecosystem.”
Chambers received $15,000 from being runner-up for the Cox Conserves Heroes in October 2022. The national award recognizes environmental achievements, and Chambers used the funds to bring McGraths’s program to Mason County.
Chambers helped coordinate with MiSTEM Region 9 Director, Brian Dotson, who organized the schedules for the fourth-grade classes.
McGrath said he’s also passionate about educating kids about the importance of snakes.
“I wanted to offer real up-close and hands-on experiences with the living things that occupy their neighborhoods and state,” McGrath said. “If we are going to preserve the diversity of life across the earth with an emphasis on where we live, it behooves … us to know as much as we can about them because so much of this diversity is being destroyed out of the lack of education.”
McGrath and Chambers had about a one-hour presentation at each school, during which they showed a variety of snakes from across the state. They talked about each one and what some of their characteristics were. They allowed students to touch the snakes and at the end of the presentation they allowed any students who wanted to hold them, too.
McGrath said he hopes that once the students are educated about the snakes they will all become ambassadors for them and help to educate others.
“I am really hoping that this program really takes off in several schools this week,” he said. “They might see the feedback for these students or even their parents and might consider turning this program, whether snakes or butterflies or birds, into an annual event.
“This would be my dream or educational utopia with local wildlife education.”
The Michigan Snakes Alive program will visit LES again at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. today, before heading to at Covenant Christian School at 12:15 p.m. and Mason County Eastern at 1:45 p.m.
The program visits Mason County Central from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
McGrath will be present at AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration, which is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at United Methodist Church in Ludington.