Our country’s birthday could be marked with a parade and fireworks in Ludington this year.
City council will vote on whether to approve event permits for the Freedom Festival at its meeting Monday, May 24.
The parade would start at 1 p.m. on July 4 on Madison Street. It would turn west onto Ludington Avenue, north on Lakeshore Drive and disperse around Fitch Street.
Fireworks would begin at dusk around 10:30 p.m. that night and are expected to last 30 to 45 minutes.
The fireworks would be set up in the grass at the southwest corner of Loomis Street and Lakeshore Drive.
About 400 people are expected to attend the parade, with an unknown number of participants, according to the event permit application. Previous years have had about 30 participants in the parade including people, animals and vehicles.
That night’s fireworks show is expected to draw about 10,000 people, according to the application.
The festival, hosted by the Ludington Area Jaycees, was not held last year due to the pandemic.
The council will also vote on the following event permits:
- Suds on the Shore Craft Beer and Wine Festival, from 12-5 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Rotary Park. Lewis Street would close from Aug. 20 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 21, as requested by United Way of Mason County.
- Dawson Segraves, a Ludington filmmaker, applied to premiere “Farewell My Darling,” a film set in Ludington, at 7 p.m. on June 25 at Rotary Park.
Testing for PFAS
Four new drilling locations could help wrap up an investigation into groundwater contaminants from the wastewater treatment plant.
The council will vote on a proposal from Fishbeck, a consulting firm, to drill the wells and test the water for $99,980.
The wells would be drilled into areas north and west of the plant, and could be accompanied by up to eight more for permanent monitoring, according to the proposal.
If testing from the wells confirms the extent of the contamination, Fishbeck can develop a plan to eliminate risk of exposure and close the sludge pond and east lagoon.
Fishbeck detected the contaminants, including PFAS, in May 2020 while working to close the pond and lagoon, as directed by EGLE.
Beach safety
Spectrum Health is seeking to install life jacket stations and water safety signage at Stearns Park Beach.
Each station would hold about 40 life jackets fitting infants to oversized adults, Lindsey Garcia of Spectrum Health told the cemetery, parks and recreation committee.
Signs would contain information on dangerous currents, how to fit a life jacket and how to avoid drowning.
The stations and signs would be installed using grant funds for water safety in the Great Lakes area.
Short-term rentals
A bill that would classify short-term rentals as permitted uses of residential zones statewide could face pushback from the council.
The council will vote on whether to adopt a resolution urging state representatives to oppose House Bill 4722 and Senate Bill 446.
In July 2020, the council implemented a licensing program for listing properties on apps like Airbnb and VRBO. Only 30 licenses can be issued at any given time.
The resolution states that the decision of how much short-term renting to allow is best left to cities themselves.