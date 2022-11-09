Voters in the 101st State House District elected Joseph Fox, a Republican from Fremont, to represent the district for the next two years.
The new 101st State House district, after redistricting, includes Mason County’s Meade, Sheridan, Branch and Logan townships; Oceana County’s Colfax and Leavitt townships; all of Newaygo County; the western three-quarters of Lake County; and the southern three-quarters of Wexford County.
Fox was happy and humbled to receive support from the district’s voters, he said as he was collecting campaign signs on Wednesday.
“I m happy to have earned the right to fight for the people of the district,” he said.
Fox received 27,566 votes or 67.8% of the votes on Tuesday with Democrat Amanda Siggins of Cadillac receiving 13,099 votes, or 32.2%, according to unofficial tallies from the offices of the county clerks.
Siggins congratulated Fox on his victory, but she had some sharp words about her opponent’s priorities and goals.
“I do not think that he is the right candidate for what our district needs to help everybody,” she said. “He said himself that he is going to seek people who think like him and that is not what we need. We are not giving up, we will come back in two years and we will have someone ready to face him in the re-election cycle if that is what it comes to.”
Siggins said she appreciates Fox and his family’s “efforts, sacrifice and commitment” to the campaign.
“I know that running for state house is not easy,” she said. “It takes time, dedication and determination and the fact that he was willing to do that, along with his family, deserves recognition.”
Siggins said she hopes Fox will surprise his constituents, exceed expectations, represent everybody fairly and equally, and vote with everyone’s best interests in mind.