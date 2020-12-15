Ludington's Franklin Elementary School will remain with remote learning through Friday, according to a notice that was published on the school district's website Tuesday afternoon.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy, in a letter to parents that was posted on the district’s website, stated that a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and contract tracing at the school was completed on Tuesday in a collaborative effort with the District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health and the school district's staff.
Kennedy said it is important to recognize that this teacher works with students and staff in all classrooms across all grade levels at Franklin. There were 54 students and two staff members that will need to quarantine as close contacts with the instructor.
“This represents approximately 40 percent of the in-person learners at Franklin Elementary School that will be quarantined as a result of this positive case. Parents have been contacted if their child has been quarantined," Kennedy stated. “As a result of this, students at Franklin Elementary School will remain in remote learning through the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 18, as a precautionary measure.”
Kennedy said the move to remote learning allows for all students at Franklin to have access to the same level of instructional support for the remainder of the week. On Monday, the school was closed to in-person learning because of the positive case. It didn't learn of the positive case until after the conclusion of the school board's regular meeting Monday evening.
Teachers will continue to post daily lessons and assignments on the online application Canvas for the remaining days of remote learning. Friday was the scheduled last day before Christmas break.
“The district will use its messaging system to notify families of this decision. This decision does not impact the instructional delivery models of the other schools in the district and only applies to Franklin,” Kennedy stated. “The district encourages families to monitor the health of their children over the next several days and to consult with their physician if their children become ill.”