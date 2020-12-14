On Monday, the Ludington Area School District was notified that a teacher at Franklin Elementary school tested positive for COVID-19. In turn, Ludington Area Schools announced all grades at the building was moving toward remote learning.
In a letter to parents, Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the teacher was present in the school last week and contact tracing of all students and staff will need to be conducted. Kennedy said the teacher works with students in all grade levels and in every classroom in the building.
“Due to the extensive contact tracing that will need to be completed with this case, the district has moved Franklin Elementary School to remote learning for Tuesday, Dec. 15,… so that this work can be completed,” Kennedy stated. “The outcome of this contact tracing will determine the instructional delivery method for students at Franklin Elementary School for the remainder of the week.”
Kennedy said all other schools will operate as planned for tomorrow. Families with students that will be required to quarantine will be contacted after completing the contract tracing process with District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health and the school district.