The Ludington Fraternal Order of Eagles is opening its doors to the public for upcoming events this weekend.
The organization is hosting a dance with live band BVO at 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. it will host its Last-Minute Christmas Bazaar, with gift holiday gift options from a variety of different vendors.
The hope is that the events will let the community know the Ludington chapter is up and running again, according to FOE member John DeMint, who’s helping organize and promote the events.
The club was closed during much of the summer after four individuals were charged with running illegal gambling operations at the facility, but the club wants to move past that, make up for lost revenue over the summer, and make sure the community knows the club is getting “back on its feet.”
“It’s kind of a welcome back thing,” DeMint said. “We lost all that money during the summer — thousands of dollars. … We’re not at full strength with people coming back. Part of that is people not knowing whether we’re open or not.”
DeMint said he’s assisting Ludington Eagles President Stasi Starick with spreading the word that the club is open and accepting new members.
“The idea is to step up people coming back,” he said. “These (events) are open to the public so people can come in and see if they want to join.”
There is no charge for either event, but Friday’s concert is for individuals 21 and older.
Saturday’s Christmas bazaar will feature “baked goods, Christmas items, different vendors” and more, according to DeMint.
“Everyone is invited to come and enjoy our club,” Starick stated in a release about the events.