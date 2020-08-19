Children and adults a like will once again be able to guess what is under the microscope during the Sandcastles Children’s Museum online program Freaky Friday with Teresa Eriksen.
Eriksen, a science teacher at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, will post a picture of something placed under a microscope which children and adults are free to guess what the object is. The answer will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page the following Friday.
Eriksen said she was contacted by Cathy Dalton, of Sandcastles Children’s Museum, after school was closed in the spring due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sandcastles was looking for things for children to do,” Eriksen said. “Cathy Dalton had worked as a paraprofessional in my classroom a couple years back. She asked if I would be interested in doing some videos for the museum.”
The videos lasted through the spring, and during the summer, Eriksen transitioned to the Freaky Friday.
Freaky Friday consists of looking at something either under a dissecting microscope or a regular compound microscope to take what we see everyday and see it in a new way.
Freaky Friday is a program Eriksen is comfortable with. It is something she has done in her classroom for a long time.
“It is always fun,” Eriksen said of why she likes Freaky Friday. “I have always enjoyed looking at things in different ways and finding something that you wonder what is will look like up close. Some things are hits and others are misses. You just never know.”
Eriksen said one of the more interesting items she has looked at this summer has been hot cocoa.
“Bugs are always interesting to look at,” she said.
Eriksen remembers looking at a Coco Puff during a sixth-grade class. Many times, Eriksen doesn’t tell her students what the item is until everyone has had a chance to look at it that wants to and then the class will talk about what the item is.
“Half the fun is guessing what it is you are looking at,” Eriksen said. “So I did a Coco-Puff and told them (students) it was a rabbit dropping, then I grabbed it and ate it right in front of them.”
Half the battle is finding items that will keep people guessing.
Eriksen said a lot of the objects she uses just come from taking a closer look at her surroundings and some are objects given to her from friends and students.
She has used a fishing hook that was removed from a students finger, who happened to have a fishing accident, then a shredded skin of a students’ pet lizard.
Eriksen said she hopes programs like Freaky Friday will keep students and adults natural touristy going and keep them interested in science.