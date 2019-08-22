Riding a bus free-of-charge to the West Shore Community College (WSCC) campus will be offered again to students and anyone traveling from Ludington, Manistee or Scottville.
The college pays for the operational costs of the bus service to encourage more students to pursue their education without them having to worry about transportation costs, according to a WSCC press release. The bus service is also available to non-students who want to access the college facilities.
“Some financially strapped students have told us the cost of maintaining a car makes travel to the campus more difficult. The bus service is intended to help them overcome that challenge,” stated Thom Hawley, WSCC executive director of college relations. “The only way to access many of our services is by car, and riding the bus is a real cost-saving travel option to those who may be uncertain about meeting college expenses.”
Beginning Aug. 26, the first day of fall semester classes, there will be three round-trips, Monday through Thursday, arriving at the campus during early morning, before noon and mid-afternoon. There is one round-trip on Friday.
The buses depart from and return to Ludington’s West Shore Bank parking lot, located at 201 W. Loomis St.; Manistee’s Memorial Drive parking lot, 180 Memorial Drive; and Scottville’s municipal parking lot, behind West Shore Bank, 107 W. State St.
The buses are operated by the Ludington Mass Transit Authority and Manistee County Transportation.
For additional information, call Ludington Dial-A-Ride at (231) 845-1231 or Manistee Dial-A-Ride at (231) 723-6525.
WSCC BUS SEASON
The WSCC fall semester is from Aug. 26 to Dec. 13, and the winter semester will be Jan. 13 to May 1.
The free bus service is available until May 1.
Busing won’t be provided from Nov. 27 to 29 due to Thanksgiving break and from March 27 to April 3 due to spring break.
MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
•Ludington, departs from West Shore Bank parking lot, at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3:15 p.m.
•Manistee, departs from Memorial Drive parking lot, at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3:15 p.m.
•Scottville, departs from the municipal parking lot, at 7:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m.
•Buses arrive at the WSCC Technical Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3:45 p.m.
•Departures leave from the WSCC Technical Center parking lot at 12:30 p.m. and 5:05 p.m.
FRIDAYS
•Ludington, departs from West Shore Bank parking lot, at 8 a.m.
•Manistee, departs from Memorial Drive parking lot, at 8 a.m.
•Scottville, departs from the municipal parking lot, at 8:15 a.m.
•Buses arrive at the WSCC Technical Center parking lot at 8:30 a.m.
•Departures leave from the WSCC Technical Center parking lot at 3:50 p.m.
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to clarify that the Ludington bus stop location is West Shore Bank, not the Book Mark store.