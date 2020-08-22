SCOTTVILLE — Masks being made available from the state’s MI Mask Aid program are being distributed through FiveCAP locally.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the availability of 4 million masks to protect the state’s most vulnerable populations from COVID-19. The masks are being made available to low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters through a partnership between Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Ford Motor Company and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Locally, the masks are being distributed at FiveCAP offices in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties and the Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency in Oceana and Mecosta counties, according to a press release from District Health Department No. 10.
Mary Trucks, FiveCAP’s executive director, said the organization pre-ordered 10,000 masks and are available for pick-up by those interested.
“People can call during office hours, (231) 757-3785, to make arrangements,” she said.
Trucks said because of the pandemic, the organization’s lobby doors are closed, but workers there can meet those interested outside the doors to distribute them.
“We do not deliver the masks,” Trucks said.
The cloth masks come in a quantity of five per packet.
“We distributed 1,000 masks last week. They went out with our food distribution,” Trucks said. “We have provided masks to senior centers in Newaygo and Manistee counties.”
She said FiveCap currently has about 5,000 masks still available with plans to re-order more masks.
Of the 4 million free masks available to Michigan residents, 1.5 million have been distributed to local offices of Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Community Action Agencies (CAA). Another 2.5 million will go to low-income schools, the City of Detroit, federally qualified health centers, COVID-19 testing sites and organizations that serve vulnerable populations.
Anyone who is interested in receiving a free mask should first contact their local DHHS or CAA office. Masks may also become available by calling the state COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, however call volumes are currently high.
For more information about COVID-19, go online to www.dhd10.org/coronavirus, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.com/coronavirus