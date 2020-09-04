The Untied States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Monday that it will extend free meals for kids through the end of the year.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the USDA will extend several flexibilities as late as Dec. 31, or until the funds run out.
For students at the Ludington Area School District, that means free lunch and breakfast for in-person students and for virtual learners alike.
Perdue said those USDA flexibilities allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months.
“We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school food service professionals year-in and year-out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children — whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually — so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments,” Perdue said.
That was music to LASD Food Service Director Donna Garrow’s ears.
Garrow, who also heads up the district’s Food and Nutrition Services Department and summer meal program, said the extension will have a positive impact on students.
“The Michigan Department of Education… originally (said) we could only feed children enrolled in our school district. What that meant is anyone under the age of 5 years old could not participate,” Garrow said. “By going back to the summer food program until Dec. 31 we are able to feed the little kids of the family now, and that is just huge for families.”
Garrow said that includes children up to age 18 and special needs children up to age 26. Anyone that falls within those two guidelines is able to participate in the program.
She said there will be two pickup sites for meals for students in the virtual program — Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center and at Ludington High School’s back parking lot near Hawley Gym. Pickups will happen on Mondays and Wednesdays between 4:30 and 5:15 p.m.
“Monday’s pickup will consist of meals for both Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday’s pickup will consist of meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Garrow said.
She added, “I am just thrilled that they decided to do this because our community supports our school system so much and this is a way to help support them when they are down and out. They do not have to decide about eating or paying a bill or getting evicted. This is one way for us to help lessen their burden.”
Garrow said they are starting a pre-ordering system, which will allow families to order meals which in turn will give the food service a better count of meals needed at the pick-up sites.
The program will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8, since Monday is a holiday.
Garrow also said breakfast and lunch served in school will also be free of charge to all students.
She said it’s still important for families to fill out applications for free and reduced lunch to help document the continuing need.
“All students should still fill out a free and reduced application. It is important that the community knows just how important the free and reduced application is,” Garrow said. “If the extended summer food service Program runs out of money, we will need to switch back to the Nations School Lunch Program and breakfast program, which could happen over night. I just need to make sure all students and families are covered in case this happens.”
MEAL PROGRAM DURING SHUTDOWN, SUMMER
“We provided 124,050 meals to children from March 16 to Aug. 31,” Garrow said. “We did 92,202 meals from March 16 to June 30. On July 1, we started out summer feeding program (and) we provided 16,350 during the month go July and 15,498 during the month of August. That was breakfast and lunch combined.”
Garrow was proud of her crew for stepping up to the plate to feed area children during the past several months. She also commented on the support they received from the community.
“We were averaging 600 breakfasts and lunches a day during the summer feeding program; during a normal summer it had been between 275 and 325 meals a day,” she said.
Garrow said she had a crew of four that worked Monday through Friday and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, two girls that came in for three hours to help with meal distribution.
Garrow also credited the transportation department, which, in her eyes, was also essential in fulfilling needs for children.
“It was a team coming together for the good of the community,” she said.
LASD Superintendent Jason Kennedy shared those sentiments.
“Our food service and transportation staff are to be commended in their continual commitment to providing meals and nourishment to our students over the last several months,” Kennedy said. “They have worked tirelessly to assist our students and their families and I could not be more pleased with their effort to provide high quality meals to our students.”
Garrow said she and her staff work tirelessly for the children of the community, but it’s a labor of love.
“We are doing what we love,” she said.