The Ludington Mass Transit Authority is offering free rides outside the normal service area to people 60 and older in order to improve their quality of life.
This service for seniors includes transportation to and from Mason County locations like grocery stores, scheduled appointments, family visits and special occasions. It was made possible through a $10,000 grant from the Area Agency on Aging of West Michigan.
LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson said the service meets a longstanding need in the community.
“LMTA has known that there has always been a gap in services for Mason County seniors for quite some time, and we have been constantly looking for ways to improve this,” Keson said. “I was informed of an opportunity from Vickie Collins, director of the Ludington Senior Center, that there was potential funding available through a grant from the Area Agency on Aging of West Michigan to help fill this gap.”
Keson said he discussed the grant opportunity with the LMTA board of directors and submitted an application, then presented a plan to the Area Agency on Aging detailing how the service would help seniors in Mason County.
“The grant funding that the AAAWM approved was funding they receive through the Older Americans Act, which is federal funding to help keep our seniors healthy and independent,” Keson said.
The program grant funding allows for approximately 390 trips for Mason County residents through September, with an opportunity to extend the service yearly. LMTA has provided 14 trips to seniors already through the month of January through this program. Keson stated that the numbers of rides continue to increase as more people are informed about it.
“The response has been growing now that word is getting out,” Keson said. “When applying for grant funding, it is very difficult to gauge what type of use we may see. It is a first-year program, so we were very interested to see what type of response comes in. LMTA is now working with our local senior centers to inform seniors of this opportunity through their monthly county-mailed bulletin.
“I certainly do not believe we will have any trouble providing all the trips the funding can provide. It may just help our case for future funding now that the program is up and running.”
Anyone looking to utilize this service who lives outside of the normal LMTA service area is asked to sign up with as much advance notice as possible to help LMTA with scheduling.
“If a senior would like to book a ride, they can call LMTA at (231) 845-6218 in advance to schedule their trip,” Keson said. “We ask the caller to please be flexible with their schedule, if at all possible. We are trying to increase transportation services for our area, and we are trying to do this with the same fleet and staff we currently have.
“The senior trip program runs during the LMTA’s normal hours of operation. That schedule can be found online at www.dialaridelmta.com or by calling our administration number at (231) 845-1231. A call can be made for a senior or the rider to schedule their trip, and there will be a series of questions for the individual or rider to answer. These questions simply help track information for grant purposes and confirm that the funding is being tracked to help as many as possible.”
Keson stated that it is a one-time questionnaire for the rider and then every trip after that is just basic information that is required for all LMTA trips. He also stated that a perk to the program is that the senior rider can have another individual riding along.
“If their spouse, companion, family member or friend is going with them, it is at no additional cost,” Keson said. “The program also requires us to ask the rider if they would like to donate to the program and help to sustain it. All donations go right back into the program and stretch the grant funding even further. The donations are not a requirement and nobody will be refused a ride if they choose not to.”
Running through September, Keson is hopeful there will be enough riders who complete the one-time questionnaire to continue to receive funding for the free rides.
“I think this is a great step forward for seniors and transportation in Mason County,” he said. “I believe this program can truly offer an improved quality of life and independence for our seniors.”