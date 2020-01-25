Nancy Supran, of Free Soil, recently won Quadruple Grand Champion for the American Cat Fanciers Association with her Maine Coon cat, Emmy Kate.
“Emmy is a working cat,” Supran said.
Emmy is both a show cat and a therapy animal.
“Its a huge honor to win quad grand champion,” Supran said. “She had to win against 90 other grand champions for the title.”
Emmy, whose show name is Softnotes Emrald Ice, is a purebred green-eyed white Maine Coon. The cat was gift from Glen and Jo Newton after her previous show cat passed away.
