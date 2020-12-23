An unoccupied house on Custer Road in Sherman Township was lost to a fire early Wednesday morning, according to Fountain Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Goble.
Fountain Area and Free Soil fire departments were called at 4 a.m. to respond to a single-story home engulfed in flames, with Free Soil arriving first.
On the scene, there were flames coming from the roof near the chimney and the front windows were blown out from the heat.
They began to enter the back of the house, but retreated when the roof collapsed.
“We had to switch to a defensive attack. We weren’t able to extinguish it from the outside and ended up calling in an excavator to pull the walls down,” Goble said.
The owners were in Florida for the winter, and the house was winterized.
“There was no heat or gas to the house, just power,” he said. “The owners stated they didn’t have a fuel source to the house because they only use it in the summer.”
Grant and Custer fire departments also responded. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office blocked roads.
The departments cleared out at 9 a.m.
The state fire marshal was contacted, as it was the second unoccupied structure fire in the area in the past week.
Goble said there was no obvious cause. They were able to identify that the fire started in the center of the house where the furnace was located.
“We didn’t see anything suspicious about the fire itself, it’s just the fact that we’ve had two in the last couple days,” he said.