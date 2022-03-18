A Free Soil man was arraigned Friday on a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct Friday in 79th District Court following a Thursday night arrest.
Mason Alan Salisbury, 32, of 8336 N. West St., Free Soil, was arrested by the Ludington Police Department at 9:25 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office alleging the fourth-degree CSC charge.
Salisbury was picked up in the 300 block of North Delia Street on a warrant alleging the charge.
His bail was set at $50,000, full amount, cash/surety, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.