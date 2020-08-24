Kala Stakenas started a Facebook group called Mason County School Supply Drive two days ago. Less than twenty-four hours later she had packed and delivered roughly 20 backpacks with school supplies.
"I've met a lot of parents saying they are in need of help for a certain number of kiddos and they have nothing at this point," she said.
She started the group on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with no expectations going in, except that she hoped she could help people. As of Friday, the group had 130 members.
She grew up in Mason County and currently lives in Free Soil. She married her husband in 2011 and adopted two sons, Kyngstin and Maddix, in 2019 after fostering for two years. Both boys attend Mason County Central.
Stakenas got the idea for the supply drive after seeing a post on the Ludington Cares Facebook group. A mother was asking for school supplies for her child.
"Underneath the post, there were four or five moms (also) posting. It hit me that people are in need this year because of COVID. It's caused a financial burden for a lot of people. So, I messaged that mom and asked if she still needed stuff. She said yes. That's when I felt there's got to be a way to help out more," she said.
The group description says it's a place for teachers and students to list what supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
"I started it as a place for students and teachers write what they need for school supplies and where donors can donate money or the school supplies. I've had pretty consistent messages for people asking for school supplies for their kiddos," she said.
Stakenas recently added a Paypal account where people can donate money to assist with purchasing the items. People can also drop off money and school supplies at Ludington Hobbies in downtown Ludington at 323 S. James St.
"There's a huge need for school supplies for students and teachers, students who back to school face-to-face as well as students doing the virtual at-home learning," she said. "If anyone can help out, everything is worth donating — 50 cent crayons, pencil boxes, 50 cent binders, any kind of notebook. Anything is worth donating right now."
She estimated the drive has received a total of $1,000 in donations so far.
She's been the only one picking up supplies and making deliveries. If the group continues to have people requesting items at the current rate, she said she could need additional volunteers. She expects more people will ask for help in the next two weeks when their children receive the supplies lists from their schools.
People are also requesting items like clothes, which she's trying to assist with as much as possible.
She keeps track of all the requests and donations she's had so far, she said.
"It's old-school but I'm keeping track with a notebook with who messages me for what," she said. "My first (priority) is the school supplies. Yesterday, my first drop off for backpacks, the woman asked if anyone needed clothes and said she had a bunch of clothes and gave me them right there to donate to anyone who needs them. I've been a go-between for people who are in need and people who want to donate."
Though she didn't have any goals going into the drive, she hopes it will raise more than what's needed and carry into next year. She wants do an in-person backpack drive in the future.
"If we get an over-abundance, we will do the same drive next year. I think our goal for next year is to have a big backpack drive with a location," she said.
Stakenas is considering doing an in-person drive at the end of September this year. Updates will be posted on the group page.
She has helped people through the Ludington Cares group, but she'd never done anything like this before, she said.
"I think God has put people in the right place to donate. I think there's just a huge need right now because of COVID. The people who are able to are understanding of the people who don't have the financial means and are willing to step up," she said.