Free Soil Township is getting ready to handle its own planning and zoning issues, and it’s not the only township in rural Mason County with that goal in mind.
Amber Township is also hoping to make the change, working to have its own zoning regulations rather than following that of the county. However, officials from both townships said the ongoing pandemic has slowed the process considerably.
Free Soil Township is further along and has a five-person planning commission and a three-person zoning board of appeals, ready to go, according to Township Supervisor Greg Surma.
Surma said the pandemic has pushed back the timeframe for formalizing the bodies.
“We wanted to have it done by the first of the year… but COVID has kind of slowed us up,” Surma said. “Hopefully, next month we can resume on it.”
The push for township zoning was because many residents feel restricted by the zoning guidelines of the county, according to Surma.
“One of the main reasons is the present zoning of Mason County doesn’t fit our rural area like it should,” he said. “We feel our township is being held back from growing because of Mason County’s zoning. It’s holding us back from expanding. Residents are expressing concerns that they would like a change.”
Surma said some residents have found zoning regulations to be prohibitive with respect to how properties can and can’t be used.
“If you’ve got, say, 2 acres of property and a garage on it now, you’re limited … and can’t put another garage or outbuilding on your property,” he said. “People have different needs. Some people collect automobiles and they want to keep them outside.”
Ultimately, Surma said the county’s zoning is “too restrictive for rural areas.” He also cited what’s permissible on vacant properties, and the loss of prospective businesses.
He said the township had plenty of residents who are eager to serve to help turn township zoning into a reality.
“We already have our members selected and they’ve been sworn in,” he said. “It is difficult to find people, but we have people who are interested.”
The township board approved seeking its own planning and zoning about a year ago, according to Surma, and it’s been a matter of discussion for several years.
Because of the pandemic, the township won’t finalize anything until some time in the summer — perhaps May or June.
“We have to go through the public hearing process. That’s what we’re waiting on right now,” Surma said. “We’re just hoping that people will take advantage of the new planning and zoning when we get there.”
Surma said the Mason County Planning Commission has been notified about the township’s plans, and the county planners will continue to be in the loop.
In Amber Township, having an independent planning and zoning board has been in discussion for some time. James Gallie Sr., township supervisor, said plans have been on hold due to the pandemic, but he hopes the issue will be brought back to the board as soon as in-person meetings are a possibility again.
Conversations have already taken place about how best to move forward.
“We’ve talked to a city planner down in Grand Rapids, and he’s submitted a proposal to go through with it, should we decide to pursue our own zoning,” Gallie said.
He added that township is also talking with its new attorney, Carlos Alvarado, about the issue.
“It’s not going to be a fast process, due to the meetings required and getting our planning board and the zoning portion of it done,” he said. “When we are able to hold public meetings, we’ll be moving along more quickly.”
Gallie said the township has received feedback from businesses and individual residents about zoning issues.
“We talk one-on-one with people in the community expressing a desire to have our own planning,” he said. “I know that there’s a couple of businesses that are currently here that would like to have more lighting to display for their businesses. And there’s an individual who would like to have, on his property, a second business.”
Gallie said the county’s zoning master plan “may not have fit (Amber Township) as well as it did other parts of the county,” and he said he and the board are keen to listen to the concerns of residents and business owners.
“If we can make it happen, and we can make the businesses establish themselves better or increase in size, we’d like to help them along,” he said.
The process likely won’t be finished until sometime in 2022 at the earliest, and it could be spring before the township discusses it in earnest, but Gallie said he’s happy about the prospect.
“We’re pretty excited,” he said. “The first opportunity we get to meet indoors, we would have that on our agenda for the evening; to talk about it, introduce it and make a decision.”