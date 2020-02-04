FREE SOIL — Free Soil Township has a proposed increased millage on the March 2020 ballot to benefit the Free Soil Area Community Center.
The funds from the millage will contribute to the operational costs of the center, according to Mary Brown. Brown is the treasurer and clerk for the Village of Free Soil.
The proposed 0.5-mill increase would run for five years, and raise an estimated $16,000 for the operation and maintenance of the center. For a home with a taxable value of $50,000, the increase would be $25 per year in additional taxes.
“It will supplement costs, specifically the utilities, which are high,” Brown said.
