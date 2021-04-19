Barely seven years old when you add their ages together — he’s just three and she’s four — Quinn Fugere and Nora McVannel are only too happy to get down and dirty, when asked.
Truth be told, they don’t even have to be asked — to get their hands dirty, that is, or to help clean up — both love to do both.
This diminutive dynamic duo — with their little feet, little hands and big ambitions “to help” — recently joined their nanny, Kelsey Dias, in cleaning a local beach of garbage and debris.
“I try to get the kids outside every day for an adventure, whether it is a trip to the playground, the beach, a hike at the state park or something along those lines,” said the 27-year-old child care provider.
“We have been noticing there has been a lot of garbage at all of our favorite outdoor areas, so we decided to take the day to go clean up the beach. We have never gone with the intention of picking up garbage before, but we do spend as much time outside like this, as possible.
“We each had a plastic bag and started by the break wall and headed north up and down the beach picking up as much trash as we could find,” said Dias. “I wanted them to learn the importance of protecting our treasured outdoor areas and doing our part to take care of Earth.”
Nora and Quinn, said Dias, are both “... very free spirited, and love spending time outside and helping others.”
“They love the playgrounds around here, the state park and the beaches,” she said. “Quinn, especially, loves watching construction workers operate heavy equipment.”
Last week the two youngsters took a special interest when Dias talked to them about cleaning the messes others had left behind.
“We talked about why we were picking up trash and agreed that we wanted to do it to save the seagulls from choking, save bare feet from stepping on sharp things and because we simply love the beach and want it to look beautiful,” said Dias.
“We also learned about what it means to do a good deed, and how it makes you feel good on the inside when you are done.”
Quinn’s mom, Lindsey Carlson, said she appreciates how Dias teaches her son to “... take care of the outdoors and keep it clean.”
“He loves working, he wants to be like his dad when he grows up,” Carlson said of her son. “His dad is an electrician and also likes working outdoors. I thought it was absolutely adorable (what Kelsey did with them at the beach). I love having a nanny who, every day, takes the kids outside to play and work.”
Nora’s mom, Megan McVannel, echoed Carlson’s thoughts.
“I thought it was a really good experience for the kids to do that for the community,” said McVannel. “She loves helping around the house and is always wanting to do something, to help whoever she can.”