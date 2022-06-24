More than 30,000 revelers are expected to descend upon downtown for the Ludington Area Jaycees’ annual Fourth of July Freedom Festival and Grand Parade.
The parade was a little bit scaled down last year and was canceled altogether in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while things aren’t entirely back to normal this year, organizers are excited for a few additions to the festivities, and hopeful that the festival will be a hit among locals and visitors alike.
Jessica Shepherd, chair of this year’s event, told the Daily News that the parade’s grand marshals are Tom and Patricia Ezdebski, for their “tremendous work” with the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign.
“It’s them and the Childhood Cancer Campaign,” she said. “We’re hoping we can get a few kids who benefit from that to walk with them (in the parade).”
The festival will feature a flyover featuring local pilots. The addition is a callback to the Fourth of July parades of the past, though military planes will not be involved.
“We’re doing local pilots just to get it back, but we’re hoping next year maybe we can get the Blue Angels or something,” Shepherd said.
She said the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads will kick the parade off with a cannon.
“That’s something we did years back, too, and we kind of got away from,” Shepherd said. “It’s not a loud cannon … so they’re using a mullet-type shot, so it’s not as loud for people who have sensitivity (to loud sounds).”
Another new addition is a fire-thrower who will perform after the fireworks, and there might even be more than one, according to Shepherd.
The Grand Parade itself is currently shaping up to have 45 entries, though there is still time to register a float until Friday, July 1.
The Scottville Clown Band will, as always, be a major draw as they close out the parade with plenty of the bombastic “big noise” they’re known for.
With the festivities ramping back up in the wake of the pandemic, organizers feel confident that they’re in a good position to accommodate the influx of people who will line the streets of downtown Ludington.
“We’re better positioned this year than in any year in recent history,” said Jaycees member Angela Rickett. “Especially in comparison to last year, when it was approved so late by the city that we only had a month to plan the entire event, while this year, pretty much everything’s ready to go.”
Shepherd added, “It’s going to be great.”
In addition to the Grand Parade, which starts at 2 p.m. at the corner of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street and ends near the Ludington Avenue entrance to Stearns Park, the Freedom Festival includes a 1-mile dash set to begin just before the parade. Registration is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Leveaux Park. Tickets are $30 and available at Eventbrite, and proceeds go to fund future Freedom Festival fireworks.
Traditional dusk fireworks will conclude the day at the base of the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse. The firework show can be viewed from Stearns Park, Copeyon Park, Waterfront Park and other lakeside locations.
The fireworks are funded by the Jaycees through merchandise sales from previous years. The organization also raises money through its Charity Mondays mini golf nights during the summer, which benefits a different nonprofit organization each week during the summer.
The organization also distributes grants, and last year it gave about $40,000 back to the community.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
One thing the Jaycees organization needs is volunteers.
The child and pet parade won’t be returning this year due to a shortage of volunteers, which is an ongoing need for the Jaycees.
Shepherd said the group, which is for young professionals in the area who are between 18 and 40 years old, is always seeking new members and volunteers.
“We need help with directing traffic, helping people line up for the parade, selling merchandise up and down the parade,” she said, adding that each of the volunteers will be treated to a party at the Jaycees’ mini golf course on Ludington Avenue.
“It’s our way of saying, thank you for helping us put this on,” Shepherd said.
Not all volunteers need to be members, according to Shepherd.
People can get signed up to volunteer or become a member by visiting the Ludington Area Jaycees’ website at www.jciludington.org, or at the Ludington Area Jaycees Fourth of July Freedom Festival page on Eventbrite.com.