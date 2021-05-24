Ludington City Council didn’t even need to vote on whether the Freedom Festival and Suds on the Shore Craft Beer and Wine Festival would be happening this year.
When no councilors objected, Mayor Steve Miller declared the events received unanimous consent.
And just like that, Ludington will have its July 4 parade, fireworks and a craft beer and wine festival in August, all of which were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The Freedom Festival parade will start at 1 p.m. on July 4 on Madison Street. It will turn west onto Ludington Avenue, north on Lakeshore Drive and disperse around Fitch Street.
Fireworks will begin at dusk around 10:30 p.m. that night and are expected to last 30 to 45 minutes.
The fireworks will be set up in the grass at the southwest corner of Loomis Street and Lakeshore Drive.
Suds on the Shore will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Rotary Park.
Lewis Street will close from Aug. 20 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 21, as requested by United Way of Mason County.
“Remember that we may be done with the virus, but the virus may not be done with us,” Councilor Kathy Winczewski said. “Let’s carefully enjoy the summer season.”
Short-term rentals
The council unanimously adopted a resolution opposing House Bill 4722 and Senate Bill 446, bills before the Michigan Legislature that would allow short-term renting in any residence in the state.
The resolution will be sent to state Rep. Jack O’Malley and Sen. Curt VanderWall, the chairs of the House and Senate committees considering the bill and the Michigan Municipal League, City Manager Mitch Foster said.
The House Commerce and Tourism committee will likely vote on the bill today, Foster said, and the Senate Regulatory Reform committee could vote on it Wednesday.
Ludington currently issues licenses for short-term renting, popular on apps like Airbnb and VRBO, but only 30 can be issued at a time.
The city’s resolution states that local municipalities, not the state, understand how short-term renting can best be implemented in their borders.
“Ludington has, through hard experience, learned from its residents the importance of thoughtful consideration of the impact of introduction of transient guests to residential neighborhoods,” the resolution states in part.
Foster said he is meeting with state Rep. Jack O’Malley and a representative from the Petoskey area Wednesday to discuss the bill.
State Sen. Curt VanderWall has not responded to communication from the city regarding the bill, Foster said.
Life jacket stations
Spectrum Health will install a life jacket station and signage on water safety at Stearns Park Beach.
The stations would hold about 40 life jackets for swimmers to borrow, Lindsey Garcia of Spectrum Health told the cemetery, parks and recreation committee. Life jackets will be sized from infant to oversized adult.
Proposed signage features information on how to fit a life jacket, escape currents and avert drowning.
“I think we need to focus a lot on water safety education,” Councilor Cheri Stibitz said. “I think it’s going to be a really great addition to our community.”
The stations and signage will be installed using grant funds for water safety in the Great Lakes area, Garcia said.
Planning, zoning shake-up
The Community Development Department is one step closer to becoming a one-stop shop for planning, zoning and building in Ludington.
Foster will direct the department’s reorganization after the June retirement of Carol Ann Foote, zoning and planning administrator, as allowed for in a resolution the council adopted Monday night.
The new arrangement would centralize building, assessing, planning and zoning into the Community Development Department, which oversees the Downtown Development Authority, according to Foster.
Auditor contracted through 2025
Berthiaume & Company, an accounting firm, is expected to audit the city’s finances annually through 2025.
The firm conducts a standard audit as well as a Single Audit, necessary for non-federal entities that spend federal funds totalling $750,000 or more in a year.
Its audit of 2021 will cost $21,200 and the Single Audit will cost $4,200. The price of the standard audit will increase by $400 each year and the Single Audit will increase by $100.
The council Monday night adopted a resolution allowing Foster and City Clerk Deborah Luskin to contract the firm’s services.