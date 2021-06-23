The premiere for the K5 Pictures film "Farewell My Darling," originally scheduled to take place in Rotary Park Friday, will now take place at Peterson Auditorium. The film still starts at 8 p.m., and admission will still be free, though donations will be accepted.
The location change is due to inclement weather, which is expected to continue into Friday.
"Farewell My Darling" is a period piece set in Ludington in 1976. It follows a girl named Jenny, a class of ’76 student at Ludington High School who writes music. Writer and director Dawson Segraves describes it a "coming-of-age story."
The film's runtime is about 1 hours and 15 minutes