The Mason County District Library's vaccine clinic and celebration, originally scheduled for Nov. 19, has been canceled and rescheduled due to illness. The event will now take place on from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the Ludington Library, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Scottville Library.
Join District Health Department No. 10 for a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic and celebration. In addition to access to life-saving vaccines, there will be free books, games, prizes and fun. DHD10 is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters, along with the flu vaccine. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please bring insurance cards and your driver’s licenses.