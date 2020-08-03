Friends and family gathered at the Western Michigan Old Engine Club to honor Duane Cooper, who died on May 24, with a tractor ride from the club’s grounds located at Scottville’s Riverside Park to Ludington.
The tractor ride featured 54 tractors, doodlebugs, vintage automobile and trucks including an old fire engine.
“It was a littler overwhelming,” said Joe Cooper, whose father Duane was a longstanding member and past president of the club. “It just felt good to see that many of his friends and family turned out on the beautiful day to honor him.’
Cooper drove his father’s tractor, a early 1950s John Deere Model A tractor during the ride on Saturday.
“He started out with John Deere tractors,” Joe said. “He acquired other brands throughout the years. At one time, he owned 27 tractors and sold about nine of them, we are down to 17 now.”
Duane’s love of tractors and working on them rubbed off on his five sons as many of them enjoy tinkering on them as well.
“It is always fun to try and keep them all running, change the oil and buy batteries all of the time.” Joe said. “It is an expensive little hobby but it is fun.”
Duane was a member of the club for more than 40 years and because the Western Michigan Old Engine Club wasn’t able to have its annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show, board president Tom Alway and his family contacted Joe and his family to see if there would be interest in doing a tractor ride to honor their dad on Aug, 1.
This event not only honored Duane, it gave everybody something to look forward to and to get their tractors out and work on them, according to Joe.
The annual show would have been this weekend. In years past, Duane would have ridden his tractor to the SS Badger’s docks to escort a group from Wisconsin on tractor to the club’s grounds for the show.
The participants passed along crowded streets with children and adults waving and smiling as they passed by in Scottville.
“This tractor ride has turned into a more memorial ride for a few members of the club,” said Jim Durfee, who was waving American flags with his wife, Sandra. “It started out to be a Cooper ride, but they have had some others recently pass away, and we think it is the thing to do to to be out here honoring them.”
The ride was about 14 miles round trip, according to Joe, who was riding in the front of the pack.
“This ride was a great tribute to my dad. He would have loved this. It would have been right up his alley,” Joe said. “It was a lot of fun driving through town. (There were) a lot of kids just smiling and waving.”
Alway said that the club wanted to get out together and do something special for Duane and his family.
“The club wanted to do something fitting to honor Duane,” Alway said. “We thought since there isn’t a show that the tractor ride would be a fitting tribute.”
The ride was escorted by members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Scottville Police Department.