The community lost one of its most recognizable voices on Saturday, April 17, when Chris Herlein, affectionately known as “Boatman” by friends and listeners of 94.1 K-Rock, passed away at age 54.
According to his daughter, Heidi Bennet of Holton, COVID-19 was the cause of death. She believes he contracted the virus about a month ago. He was in the hospital for weeks, until finally being placed on a ventilator. He died about a week later at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, prior to a planned transition to a Grand Rapids facility.
“I was told that his body just gave up,” Heidi said. “It couldn’t fight anymore. But (the doctors) said he fought so hard.”
Though he was known throughout West Michigan as a radio announcer and D.J., behind the Boatman’s voice was a loving father and grandfather, a kind and supportive friend, a community advocate, and a lover of sports and music.
“He was not a radio D.J. to me, he was my dad,” Heidi said through tears.
Chris made friends everywhere he went, and Heidi said those friends have reached out to her, and to the rest of the family, showing support in the wake of his passing.
Heidi said she’s heard stories from some of those friends in recent days, emphasizing just how important family was to Chris.
“He loved being a father and a grandfather so much,” she said. “(One of his friends) said he talked about me and his granddaughter so much she felt like she knew us.”
Heidi remembers her father as kind, attentive, affectionate and funny.
“He taught me how to roller skate. He loved to play hockey,” Heidi said. “He grew up living on a lake, and he was always out there with neighborhood kids. And I’m sure that’s where his love of hockey started.”
He loved the water, too, which is where another pseudonym — Chris Craft —might have originated. Heidi said she believes the nickname came from a time on the lake when he saw a boat with those words inscribed on its side. He liked the sound of it, and he took it up as another moniker.
As a child, Heidi went with her father to Muskegon Fury hockey games, which Chris would announce on the radio. She treasured those games, and said they let her know that, while work was important, family came first.
“I went to so many Fury games with him. That’s a memory I really cherish,” she said.
Heidi also remembers noticing her father’s passion for music at an early age.
“He would have a set of drum sticks in the car. Sometimes, when a song came on, he’d pull over and do a little solo on the steering wheel,” Heidi recalled. “The amount of music knowledge and history that he just knew, off the top of his head, was just unbelievable.”
At K-Rock, Chris put his knowledge to good use. Known for his humor and enthusiasm, Chris was a constant companion for radio listeners from throughout the region.
Richard Young of Synergy Media was Chris’ general manager at K-Rock, said he was a great talent.
“Chris worked in the radio industry his entire life. He was a Muskegon native, and he came to Ludington and began working for us in May 2010, as a program director for 94.1 K-Rock,” Young said. “He had a very dry sense of humor. He was a creative fellow and very knowledgeable when it came to music. He was a very important and integral part of our radio family…
“His loss is significant to our company. Somehow we’ll have to figure out how to deal with that going forward.”
Young said Chris was well-known not just for his radio work, but for being an emcee and trivia night host at area bars and restaurants.
Chris’ death has led to a surge of support from listeners from Manistee to Muskegon, Young said.
The loss has been hard to process.
“I think we’re all still in a little bit of a fog,” Young said. “It’s going to be very difficult to replace him, and I’m not sure that we’re going to be able to do that.
“I don’t know where we go from here.”
Chris was also a fixture of Ludrock Nation’s various events, acting as an emcee for Girls Rock, Night of Fright and the annual summer Ludrock Music & Friends concert, broadcasting those events live to listeners elsewhere.
Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli said it was difficult to find the words to address the loss of his friend.
“The world seems a little less kind today for me,” Santarelli said on Monday afternoon. “I am devastated by Chris’ passing. So many others are, too. I will miss him every second of every day. He was a lovable human. Our community has lost a voice and certainly Ludrock has, too.”
Santarelli said Chris was “as much responsible for (Ludrock’s) success as anyone,” adding that the Boatman helped to foster the sense of community at the heart of Ludrock’s mission.
“He kept our events lively, and he entertained the masses with wit and humor,” Santarelli said. “He was authentic and he truly cared about what he did.
“He made a difficult job look easy. He was a true professional, a vast talent and a real entertainer.”
Santarelli said his grief was compounded by frustration about what he sees as a reluctance, among some, to take COVID-19 seriously.
“This didn’t have to happen,” Santarelli said. “I pray that his story can highlight the tragedies of the pandemic, and convince those who need it that COVID-19 is real and it can be deadly. Chris’ death underlines the heartbreak of this pandemic as we endure the anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-science campaigns that still continue… That is just madness, ignorance, selfishness and just plain foolishness in my view. I have to resist the anger I feel — caused by his passing, and by those who continue to downplay the seriousness of (the virus). Sadly it’s too late now for the Boatman, but maybe his story can save some lives going forward.”
He added, “I will never forget my friend. I love you, Chris.”
Santarelli said he’s found a way to commemorate his friend.
“I had won a beer brew at Ludington Bay (Brewing Co.) in a charity auction, and I wanted to brew a Ludrock beer. I couldn’t think of a name, so I’m gonna call it, The Boatman,” he said.
Since Chris’ death, there’s been a deluge of condolences and words of support on social media: “RIP Boat,” wrote Ted Malt; “Rest in peace, Boatman,” wrote Jamie Spore; “Godspeed, Boatman, my heart is broken and my world got a lot smaller,” wrote Mike Luusua.
Robin Gesswein said Chris was “bigger than life,” but also very humble.
Cathy Dalton, a member of the band Babe Ruthless and a regular in the area music scene thanks to her Ludington Live Local Musicians website, said she is “heartbroken” by the loss.
“Chris was a genuine, sweet, funny, friendly, gentle man,” Dalton said. “He supported all the local musicians and bands in our surrounding areas. He welcomed local artists into his studio, embracing each one and building them up… Chris was proud to be a part of the community, and he was willing to help out any way he could.”
Dalton said Chris will be remembered as a “legend” throughout Michigan.
“Besides being an extraordinary announcer, he hosted trivia, and comedy night in Pentwater… and so much more,” she said. “I was fortunate to have spent time with him in the radio station for years announcing the local bands in our area. Each week was a new adventure with Chris. He will not be forgotten.”
Mike Luusua announced on Facebook that Chris’ passion for music will live on through an endowment/scholarship fund for local musicians, which is being launched in his honor.
There will likely be a concert in conjunction with the fund when the time is right.
In addition to his daughter, Chris is survived by his granddaughter, Braylee; his mother Virginia Herlein; and his siblings, Dawn Collard, Randall Herlein and James Herlein. He was preceded in death by his father, Merlin Herlein.
Heidi said the family is uniting in the wake of Chris’ death, supporting one another and moving forward as well as they can.
She said the celebration of life gathering will likely be a small one, for immediate family only. It will be held sometime in the summer.
Heidi said it’s important to the family that people understand that, “He was more than a radio personality — he was a great man.”