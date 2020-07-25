Since Nordhouse Dunes was designated a National Wilderness Area in 1987, the 3,450-acre expanse of dunes intermixed with wooded areas has become a favorite spot of many to hike, camp and enjoy solitude near the Lake Michigan shoreline.
How popular? The Nurnberg Road trailhead in Grant Township is often filled on summer weekends. Upwards of 200 vehicles on summer weekends have been counted parked along the road as people seek time in the wilderness. With more use, some are unaware or careless in practicing wilderness etiquette.
“I kind of thought after camping out there on Labor Day that it had changed a lot,” Grand Rapids resident and Nordhouse fan Anna Kornoelje, said.
She and friend Matt Marcionetti decided to do something about that. The two have started what for now is a “super-grassroots informal group,” Friends of Nordhouse. Kornoelje said they hope to draw others who love the Nordhouse Wilderness, want to learn about it and help preserve the qualities that make it appealing.
Huron-Manistee National Forest staff including Jon Thompson, a natural resources specialist, and Mike Trewertha, a recreation technician, have worked with them and encouraged them, Kornoelje said.
The first Friends of Nordhouse event is Saturday, Aug. 1 starting at 10 a.m. The Nurnberg Road trailhead is the meeting point.
A hike to Nordhouse Lake will be led by Trewartha who will talk about the area. A beach cleanup will follow. Trash bags will be provided. Participants are advised to bring water, snacks, sunblock, bug spray “and whatever else you need for a three-mile hike.”
Kornoelje said parking for participants is free that day but may be tight. Expect to park along Nurnberg Road. Hikers will be reminded to keep 6 feet apart and to wear masks if they choose to.
She asks those planning on attending or wishing more information about Friends of Nordhouse to email Marcionetti at mattmarcionetti@gmail.com to RSVP or to be placed on the group’s mailing list even if they are unable to attend Aug. 1.
“I feel like the (Nordhouse) Wilderness has changed a lot,” Kornoelje said.
Nordhouse is Lower Michigan’s first federally established wilderness area. Geologically, it is part of the Ludington Dunes ecosystem, formed 3,500 to 4,000 years ago, which is the world’s largest freshwater interdunal system.
The solitude and wildness that first attracted Kornoelje to camp there 16 years ago are being affected by what people do – or don’t do.
With more people using the wilderness area, “some didn’t know what they’re doing,” she said, an observation Thompson echoed.
In search of campfire wood, too many have tried to chop down trees. Some haven’t packed out trash. Some haven’t followed the established protocols for burying human waste. Each incident diminishes the wilderness experience for others.
“New visitors to Nordhouse often arrive without a backcountry ethic,” Thompson told the Daily News in an email. “Regulations that are designed to protect the fragile ecosystem are sometimes overlooked.”
The Wilderness Act calls for such designated areas to be managed for the five qualities of wilderness character: natural, undeveloped, untrammeled, solitude and unconfined recreation, and other features of value, Thompson noted.
Nordhouse Wilderness Area is managed by one full-time Forest Service employee who has recreation management responsibilities between Manistee and Cadillac. Interns and seasonals are often hired in the summer to provide critical maintenance and monitoring but Thompson stated additional monitoring and education is needed throughout the wilderness.
“A Friends group would do wonders for our compliance and would help with educating our users,” Thompson said. “It has been great working with Anna.”
For the past year Kornoelje and Marcionetti have mulled over what can be done and how a Friends group could help inform wilderness users of proper practices to maintain the wildness that attracts them in the first place.
She’s talked with the Huron-Manistee Forest staff.
She’s been learning the history of the area as she makes connections here. Since she lives in Grand Rapids involving local people who are willing to help could be important to Friends of Nordhouse success in supporting the forest service with cleanups or other needs that arise quickly, she said
She’s conversed with Hamlin Lake Preservation Society and Friends of Ludington State Park board members. The southern border of the wilderness area abuts Ludington State Park and is close to Hamlin Lake.
She’s worked with a Grand Rapids design firm that is donating its services to create a new information kiosk for the Nurnberg Road trailhead and possibly other access locations.
“We’ve put together fresh signs to help people to understand what to do when in the wilderness,” Kornoelje said. “People don’t know what to do.”
The kiosk will contain a brief history of the wilderness area, and information about wilderness hiking and camping etiquette encouraging the ethic of “leave no trace.”
It will include information such as not camping within 200 feet of trails or 400 feet of Lake Michigan or area boundaries, the need to do one’s business at least 200 feet away from trails or the shoreline and bury “your poop in a 6 to 8 inch deep hole,” keeping fires small, not taking driftwood and more.
Information on safe hiking and emergency and non-emergency contact numbers also will be featured.
Her hope is people will learn, take to heart and practice habits that preserve the wilderness feel that keeps many coming back.
Kornoelje recalls her first experience camping at Nordhouse left her “so blown away by how beautiful it was and …how you could camp where you want and not see have to see anyone.”
“The solitude makes for a really amazing experience,” she said. “It makes you also feel like I’m the only one out here and I can’t make an impact here.
“It felt so huge and wild, but as I got to know it better, it’s actually really small.”
Friends of Nordhouse is her way of trying to help.
“A lot of people love that place. Just getting the conversation rolling will help a lot,” she said.
“I don’t want to discourage people from using it or be negative towards people camping out there,” she said. “I had a chance. I don’t want to stop camping, just want people to know they can be a part of helping at Nordhouse.
“There’s nothing else like it. There’s nothing else as wild and beautiful in lower Michigan.”