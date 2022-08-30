The Friends of Ludington State Park are now offering monthly guided hikes through the park.
The hikes begin at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month at the warming shelter. The first was held earlier this month.
The next hike is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.
According to the group’s website, each hike will be led by two volunteer hike leaders and cover different areas of the park.
“People can expect to learn more about the state park,” said Gary Hearing, vice president of the group and hike coordinator, “(and) learn more about the trail system and how the map system works.”
The hike leaders have been working closely with park interpreter Alan Wernett to learn about the overall history.
“There will be things that we can share about the construction of the park, the CCC camp (Civilian Conservation Corps), the native Americans and just a lot of interesting facts to share about the park.”
Hearing said with the monthly hikes aim to connect people to people and people to the park, as well as grow the group’s volunteer base.
“It is about the connection with people who have a similar interest in hiking,” he said. “You can learn about the park and make some friends along the way.”
Hearing said there are currently eight hiking leaders for the Sunday hikes.
“There will always be one leading the hike and one following behind to make sure we are not leaving anyone behind,” he said. “The leaders are experienced in the park system and have a lot of experience on the trails in the park.”
There are 25 miles of trails in the park, according to Hearing.
He expects the leaders will hike a variety of trail systems during the guided hikes.
“The leaders will evaluate and ask people if they have any limitations prior to the hike,” he said. “Most of the trail system, with the exception of a couple of parts of the trail, are somewhere in the area of ‘easy’ to ‘more challenging,’ but not difficult.”