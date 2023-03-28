What project or projects should the Friends of the Ludington State Park take on next?
That’s the focus of an online survey through which the group is seeking input.
The survey is intended for visitors of the park to fill out in order to assist the group in discovering what types of activities visitors would like to see added or changed, what activities people currently attend, what people would be interested in volunteering for, and what the group can do to help improve trails around the park through its adopt-a-trail program.
The survey is available until April 10 on the group’s website www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org. It takes about five minutes to complete.
“While FLSP members, volunteers and the public often provide informal feedback regarding improvements or programming at the LSP, we decided we would take a more formal approach and seek input through a survey,” said FLSP President Patrick O’Hare. “The survey contains a list of improvements made at the park which were funded by FLSP including the warming shelter, playground equipment, kayak launch, bike fixing stations, etc.
“We are interested to learn through the survey if people are aware of these FLSP funded improvements.”
The Ludington State Park is one of the most visited parks in Michigan, with 953,129 visitors — a park record — in 2021. With easily over 500,000 visitors each year, the park sees a lot of wear and tear on its amenities and trails. The FLSP group plays a large role in the upkeep of the park to make sure it always is well presented and maintained.
“The purpose of FLSP is to promote the protection, preservation, enhancement, proper management and wise use of the lands, waters and facilities of the Ludington State Park and surrounding ecosystem,” O’Hare stated. “We sponsor, coordinate, organize, produce and/or conduct events, work projects, land or equipment acquisitions and/or complete fundraising projects.”
The Friends of the Ludington State Park have been assisting the employees of the park since 1992, completing maintenance work and fundraising for new projects and amenities that offer visitors additional benefits while enjoying what the park has to offer.
“Friends of the Ludington State Park was started by the Ludington State Park manager at the time, Mike Mullen,” O’Hare said. “Two of the founding board members included Dave Hall and Steve Begnoche. Dave ‘retired’ from the board last year and Steve is still a board member and remains very active.”
O’Hare stated that the group works with the state park manager and leadership team to identify what projects would be appropriate to pursue. Any FLSP projects need to be approved by the park’s management team and be in keeping with the overall DNR management plan for the park.
“We are hoping from the survey to gain some new ideas on potential projects or programming that FLSP can pursue.”
As the park gears up for the start of its busier seasons, the group is finalizing plans for many different events they are offering this year.
“There will be a Run for the Trees Happy Little 5K fundraising event at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at the park,” O’Hare said. “If someone wants to volunteer, we have numerous events already scheduled for this summer including litter pick-ups and a garlic mustard pull on June 3. FLSP is finalizing the 2023 summer entertainment/guest presenter program that will start in mid-June and run through Labor Day weekend.
“As in past years, at least once a week there will be free entertainment at the LSP.”
O’Hare also stated that the group, through donor support, has funded a second action track chair, two new mobility beach wheelchairs and a boardwalk for Hamlin Beach similar to the one on the Lake Michigan beach.
Anyone looking for more information, to donate, to sign up for the group’s e-newsletter or to become a member of the Friends of the Ludington State Park, can visit the group’s website.