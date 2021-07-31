Fifty years ago, Don Dunlop and Rick Mallon rode their bikes from Farmington to Ludington. On Saturday, they recreated the photo.
“Being here 50 years later is more of a milestone than the actual bike trip,” Dunlop said.
Every detail about their trip from 50 years ago lined up with Saturday’s. The two men arrived in Ludington on Saturday, July 31, 1971, after a weeklong bike trip from Farmington.
Then in their late teens, the two had to persuade their parents to let them ride their bikes to Ludington. Mallon said to keep their parents happy, they had to call them every night from nearby pay-phones.
Additionally, Dunlop said they had to keep the trip a secret from his grandparents who lived in Ludington, as they would be worried about them. When they finally arrived in town, Dunlop and Mallon took a photo of their accomplishment in front of the city limits sign on Sixth Street.
Dunlop rode his bike to Sixth Street from his home in Ludington, and Mallon rode his bike from Scottville.
“I’m glad to be healthy enough to ride in and do this,” Mallon said.
A lot has changed in the last 50 years. The city limit sign no longer displays the population of Ludington. It is also much higher than it used to be. Dunlop and Mallon could not reach up and grab the sign like they did 50 years ago. The street itself is different as well. In the original photo, there is no sidewalk and only a couple of houses in the background. Dunlop said the street feels the same to him.
“There’s some questioning from the family of, ‘Am I on the right street?’ but they’re just giving us a hard time,” he said.
For Dunlop, recreating the photo is not just a way to remember the weeklong bike trip, but a way to commemorate 50 years of friendship.
He said maintaining the 50-year friendship is an accomplishment in itself, however, Dunlop and Mallon will be retiring in Ludington. They said returning to Ludington is like coming back home.