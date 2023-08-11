Arraignments
Mason Paul Saya, 24, was arraigned on a felony count of assault by strangulation, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of knowingly assault or assault/batter a pregnant individual following a June 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16.
Kevin Lee Plasterer, 49, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 10% bond was set. A probable cause was scheduled for Aug. 16.
Jeremy Michael Huber, 46, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery of methamphetamines/ecstacy and three felony counts of delivery or manufacturing methamphetamine following a March 1 incident investigated by the State, Sheriff, Chief Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 28.
Brett Fredrik Portmann, 64, was arraigned on five felony counts of breaking and entering a building with intent following a June 30 incident investigated by Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. The case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court after the preliminary exam was waived.
Austin Lee Beck, 26, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following a July 22 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14.
Nicholas Lee Lester, 35, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a July 22 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 interim bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14. In a separate file, Lester was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a July 25 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14.
Kenyatta Ann Rogers, 20, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a July 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14.
Thomas James Bentz, 28, was arraigned on a felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 following a June 11 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16.
Lynn Steven Richard, 23, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following an Aug. 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16.
Bryan Lewis Bruner, 36, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following an Aug. 6 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14.
Brandon Joseph Leclair, 38, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of interfering with electronic communications following an Aug. 6 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was schedule for Sept. 13.
Zachary Joseph Bussey, 26, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person following an Aug. 8 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Nathanel Thomas Basel, 37, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a July 15 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14.
Miles David-Isaiah Roberts, 32, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a July 30 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14.
Dismissal
Jesse Jacob Hill, 34, had a count of assault and battery dismissed.