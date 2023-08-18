Sentencing
Zachary Scott Martinsen, 30, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and pay $2,660 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to moving violation causing death. A count of reckless driving causing death was dismissed.
Garrett Allen Michels, 23, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Cesareo Clemente Puente, 24, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days, attend an outpatient treatment program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of transporting an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.
James Robert Wicks, 56, was sentenced to pay $150 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code. In a separate file, Wicks was sentenced to pay $150 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense. In a second separate file, Wicks had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed. In a third separate file, Wicks had a count of improper plates, fail to register, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Austin Lee Beck, 26, was sentenced to a suspended term of 90 days of jail, 12 months probation, and pay $390 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to public intoxication.
Reenya Bilal-Clinton Burrell, 31, was sentenced to a suspended term of 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to trespassing. A count of malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000 dismissed.
Arraignments
Christopher Joseph Schneider, 32, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree force or coercion following a May 30, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. Bond was denied. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Alexandria Arden Comstock, 23, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following an April 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Denise Lynn Comstock, 50, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following an April 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Elizabeth Ruth Anderson, 26, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor per se following an Aug. 6 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.
Keith Everett Orr, 22, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in vehicle by a driver following an Aug. 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $750 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.
Jared Michael Chrysler, 33, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following an Aug. 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
James Clark Williams, 67, was arraigned on two felony counts of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Aug. 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Adam Cory Thaler, 43, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a July 31 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trail hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Patrick Masiwchuk, 41, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense following a July 31 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Dismissals
Brandon Raymond Kelley, 23, had a count of assault and battery dismissed.
Ashlee Nicole Levine-Bailey, 28, had two counts of truancy dismissed.