Sentencings
Jessica Michelle Austin, 38, 19916 Westphalia St., Detroit, was sentenced to pay $402.74 in fines and costs including $52.74 in restitution after pleading guilty to non-sufficient funds for a check $100 or less. In a separate file, Austin had a count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Lynda Rochelle Carter, 36, 1007 Windsor Ave., Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating without a license.
Kyle Aaron McKiddie, 32, 5578 Apachee Circle, New Era, was sentenced to 38 days in jail served and pay $400 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
Nichole Ruth Slimmen, 33, 186 S. Walhalla Road, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failed to stop or identify self after a property damage accident.
Alexander Michael Kazmarski, 33, 813 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license.
David John Koterba, 55, 510 N. Robert, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for three days and the remainder suspended, 12 months probation and must pay $890 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
Eric Joseph Northrup, 41, 481 W. First St., Manistee, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for two days served and the remainder suspended, 12 months probation and must pay $940 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
Arraignment
Jamie Lee Fiebig, 39, 5707 Barton Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count fail to maintain security (no insurance) after a July 29 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Maria De La Luz Lopez-Gutierrez, 27, 407 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired after a July 31 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Tonya Marie Vida, 49, 8830 96th Ave., Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a May 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Abraham Paul McKenney, 30, 504 E. Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following an Aug. 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
David John Gasparas, 36, 3484 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following an Aug. 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 12.
Robert Cecil Welsh, 48, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 following an Aug. 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29. In a separate file, Welsh was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following an Aug. 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Dawson Alexander Parks, 22, 14771 Coates Hwy., Brethren, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following an Aug. 13 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Matthew Elliott Penrod, 32, 2701 Oakwood Drive SE, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a felony count of manufacturing or distributing an imitation controlled substance following an Aug. 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Tambra Suzanne Olmstead, 45, 5405 E. Hasenbank Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended following an Aug. 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Nina Noemi Robertson, 33, 106 S. Staffon St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a July 30 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Laquentin Deshawn Simpson, 38, 110 Second St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a July 30 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Allen Perry Mears, 52, 110 N. Washington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following a July 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Dismissals
Joan Lean Moore, 46, 5304 E. Bennett Road, Free Soil, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Reginal Allen Spencer, 51, 13335 S. Second St., Schoolcraft, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Candice Jo Gransden, 35, 1005 N. Custer Road, Custer, had a count of invalid certificate of insurance on a motor vehicle dismissed. In a separate file, a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate was dismissed.
Charles Clarence Wheaton, 43, 104 High St., Scottville, had a count of fail to display a valid license on person dismissed.
Ethan Drexler Kohagen, 22, 500 Abindon St., Chesaning, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed and a count of open intoxicant by a driver and transporting in a motor vehicle dismissed.
Danielle Renae Perow, 34, 504 E. Dowland St. Apt. 1, Ludington, had a count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Alberto Ramos-Abrego, 37, 109 W. Melendy St., Ludington, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.