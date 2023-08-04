Sentencing
Robert Darrell Hill, 43, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended license.
Lindsey Paige Klastow, 40, was sentenced to 14 days in jail with eligibility to serve on weekends and credit for time served and pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to retail fraud third degree.
Adrian Aniceto Ramirez, 30, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days of jail, must attend an alcohol highway safety education program and pay $740 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Arraignments
Morgan Renee Grassman, 25, was arraigned on a felony count of tampering with electronic monitoring device following a Feb. 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Sebastian Aaron Cooper, 18, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion second degree following a June 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. The preliminary exam was waived, and the case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court.
Donna Rae Stahelin, 67, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony county of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams, and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an April 23 incident investigated by the State, Sheriff, Chief Enforcement Team (SSCENT). A $500 cash bond was set. The preliminary exam was waived, and the case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court.
Shane William Phillips, 18, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) following a July 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 14.
Isabel Inez Grubius, 18, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a July 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 14.
Scott Samuel-Ray Macarthur, 28, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A preliminary exam was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Jimmie Erwin Vance Jr., 34, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 9.
Anthony Stuart Blowers, 36, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense, a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The preliminary exam was waived. The case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court.
Donnie Ray Totten III, 28, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 31 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Robert Wayne Johnson, 54, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 31 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Arlen Michael Blank, 55, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following a July 31 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $750 10% deposit was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Shane William Phillips, 18, was arraigned on a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle following a July 11 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 14.
Laura Ann Lefevre, 22, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an Aug. 1 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Dismissals
Abigail Marie Bandstra, 19, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Joshua Lewis Boyd Murrey, 18, had a count of minor in possession of alcohol second offense dismissed.
Jared Jay Towers, 22, had a count of fail to display valid license on person dismissed.
Austin Erl Vodry, 48, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense dismissed.
Ronald Dale Gerhardstein, 37, had a count of domestic violence third offense, a count of interfering with electronic communications and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction dismissed.
Michael Charles Joseph, 59, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Michael Ray Scott Obrien, 23, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Angela Fay Rodriguez, 45, had a count of truancy dismissed.
John Edward Rybarczyk, 52, had a count of fugitive from justice dismissed.
Natalie Lynne Sawed, 18, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Debra Kay Seppamaki, 71, had a count of allowing a stray dog to run loose dismissed.