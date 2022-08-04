Sentencings
Rodney Duane Long, 54, 405 E. Foster St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired.
Heather Ann Abela-Parson, 33, 1304 Manistee St., Manistee, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Nickolas John Berentsen, 34, 2804 Bradford Road, Manistee, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Evan-Tyler Dewhirst Olmstead, 33, 1345 S. Poplar Road, Custer, was sentenced to serve 93 days in jail at the court’s discretion with credit for time served, attend Impact Weekend, pay $925 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. Olmstead had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Aaron Laverne Sample, 46, 11279 Alpine Road, Stanwood, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on a person.
Jose Antonio Santos-Rodriguez, 52, 3335 Woodward Ave. SW, Wyoming, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation, attend an outpatient treatment program and pay $725 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more. A count of open intoxicant in a motor vehicle by a driver was dismissed.
Christopher Paul Bogus, 61, 703 E. Loomis Apt. 2, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $725 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operated while impaired by liquor.
Arturo Morales Fiscal, 32, 1134 Lavette Ave., Benton Harbor, was sentenced to $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Michael Ray Oconnell, 75, 240 Sherman Oaks Lane Apt. 243, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver. Oconnell had a count of operating as a violation of license restrictions dismissed.
Kathryn Avis Sword, 47, 1191 E. Cornell, Flint, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license.
Pleas
Gary Lawrence Gordon, 83, 1009 Monona Drive, Ludington, pleaded no contest to stalking.
Arraignments
Reginal Allen Spencer, 51, 13335 S. Second St., Schoolcraft, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a July 2 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15.
Paulenea Tiffanie Hornacek, 30, 2482 N. 21st St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a July 2 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Joan Lean Moore, 46, 5304 E. Bennett Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a July 9 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15.
Zachary Keith Immekus, 29, 1131 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a June 14 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Nicole Ashley Hough, 29, 691 N. Reek Road, Custer, was arraigned on a fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a April 8 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Daniel John Horowski, 39, 3028 Pineridge Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a June 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Michelle Louise Hernandez-Sarto, 53, 714 N. Gaylord Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespassing following a June 17 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15.
Oscar Omar Gamez, 25, 252 N. Dennis Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or more following a June 25 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Andrew David Archey, 30, 424 N. Lewis St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following an April 16 offense investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15.
Taylor Marie Guthrie, 19, 2162 W. Chauvez Road, Ludington, was arraigned on five misdemeanor counts of assault and battery after a July 22 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Jose Juan Calvo-Jimenez, 27, 3159 Garfield Road, New Era, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver following a July 28 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $1,000 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Jaytria Lynn Traeger, 44, 1559 S. Wildwood Run Apt. 10, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following an Aug. 2 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Dismissals
Melanie Star Mobley, 55, 111 First St., Ludington, has a count of retail fraud third degree.
Christine Ann Day, 30, 6537 Glenn Lane, Fountain, has a count of receiving and concealing stolen property more than $200 but less than $1,000.
Thomas Tommy-Teague Noa, 38, 901 N. St. Paul, Ludington, had a count of retail fraud second degree dismissed.
Nicholas Lee Samuels, 41, 1047 N. Dunbar Road, Fountain, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed. In a separate case, Samuels had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Nathan Sean Garn, 32, 408 First St., Ludington, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, not trailer plate dismissed.
Ariel Lee Martinez, 31, 903 S. Madison St., Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Holly May Morales, 49, 302 E. Loomis St., Ludington, had a count of assault and battery dismissed.