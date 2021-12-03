Arraignments
Adam Clayton Shook, 39, 143 N. Jebavy Drive Apt. 5, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 28 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Joel Elias Titsworth, 58, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
William David Clinton, 57, 225 Commerce Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Nov. 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Marc Anthony Buckland, 40, 147 Bonnie St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of driving with an expired license and a misdemeanor count of driver with open intoxicants following a Nov. 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Nathan Keur Zuber, 43, 9325 U.S. 10, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 and a misdemeanor count of trespassing with an ORV on private property without owner’s permission following an Oct. 31 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Sara Rose Aguilar, 32, 3846 Maple Drive, Wellston, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Dec. 2 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15.
Austin Josiah Ohlendorf, 28, 607 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of harboring misdemeanants after a Nov. 12 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.
Dustin Joseph Shereda, 33, 6854 Beech St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or more and a misdemeanor count of driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following an Oct. 3 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Zachary Joseph Bussey, 24, 4919 N. Victory Corners Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with blood alcohol level of 0.17 or more following a Nov. 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office . A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.