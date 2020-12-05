Sentencings
Jay Ralph Lavengood, 62, 512 W. Pere Marquette, Big Rapids, was sentenced to 31 days of jail with credit for one day, 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,075 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. In a separate case, Lavengood had a count of marine safety-operating under the influence of liquor/per se dismissed with prejudice.
Richard Massey Thomas, 34, 410 S. Washington Road Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week for a year with written verification and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance.
Daniel Richard Madden, 33, 1051 W. White Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to 31 days of jail with credit for one day, 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,375 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance. A count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or greater and a count of a driver with an open intoxicant were dismissed with prejudice.
Brian Felix Vaillancourt, 26, 406 N. Staffon, Ludington, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend, obtain Soberlink for 6 months, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week with written verification and pay $1,275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance.
Zachary Scott Austin, 33, 603 S. Madison St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, have an anger management and/or mental health evaluation and follow recommendations and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of domestic violence second offense was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Austin had a count of a driver with an open intoxicant dismissed with prejudice.
Christopher Lee Myers, 34, 6275 S. Sheridan Drive, Muskegon, was sentenced to one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week with written verification and pay $745 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to controlled substance use (narcotic). A count of possession of methampheatime/ecstacy and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second offense were dismissed with prejudice.
Elizabeth Katherine Gonzalez, 50, no physical address listed, Traverse City, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 30 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $185 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespass. A count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission was dismissed with prejudice.
Kevin Michael Hackert, 50, 3122 S. Palmer Blvd., Ludington, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Jeffrey Allen Spurgess, 51, 208 S. Robert Apt. 13, Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for one day, 93 days of jail in the next two years a the court’s discretion, must obtain Soberlink for six months, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,075 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or higher was dismissed with prejudice.
Dylan Todd Sorensen, 25, 3875 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence. A count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and a count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Melissa Ann Spencer, 49, 7828 E. Shoshone Trail, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance after a Nov. 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Andrew Joseph Falbe, 36, 2124 Lakeshore Drive, Twin Lake, was arraigned on a felony count of dangerous weapon miscellaneous after a Sept. 6 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16.
Megan Nicole Nellett, 30, 2329 Center St., Boyne Falls, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree after a July 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Crandal Lee Smith, 57, 5405 W. Rasmussen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without the owner’s permission following an Oct. 18 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
David Flores, 19, 7955 W. Hayes Road, Shelby, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a felony count of aggravated assault following a July 10 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16.
Dismissals
Brittany Marie Wiles, 29, 2216 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice because Wiles entered into a deferral agreement with the prosecutor.
Jeffrey Allen Kaiser, 58, 209 S. Rowe, Ludington, had a count of assault with a dangerous weapon and a count of felony firearm dismissed without prejudice because although Kaiser was ordered to court, Kaiser was unable to be transported for the preliminary hearing because of COVID-19 restrictions.