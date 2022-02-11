Sentencings
Dylan Scott Maiville, 20, 9104 W. 11 Mile Road, Irons, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Alcohol Highway Safety Education Class, attend Victims Impact Panel, maintain current employment, obtain a high school diploma and pay $675 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Arraignments
Margaret Ann Sweet, 65, 5046 N. U.S. Highway 31, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Feb. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash-only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16.
James Matthew Carrier, 33, 1477 Lakeshore Road, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Feb. 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.
Dismissals
Bret David Zacharda, 51, 301 E. Court St., Ludington, had a charge of retail fraud third degree dismissed without prejudice. In a separate case, a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy was dismissed without prejudice. In a second separate case, a charge of operating with a license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed without prejudice.