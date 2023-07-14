Sentencings
Fred Huston-Darnell Chandler, 66, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense. In a separate case, Chandler had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Joyce Rose Clark, 38, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for time served and must pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Steven Karl Krieg, 56, was sentenced to five days of jail with credit for time served and suspended fines and costs after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200.
Nathaniel Main Hooker, 39, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served and jail time suspended and pay $665 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Jeremy Allen Murphy, 33, was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for time served, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $530 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to two counts of domestic violence. A third count of domestic violence was dismissed.
Thayne David Patterson, 37, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail and pay $400 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Brett William Sabby, 25, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, attend an alcohol highway safety education program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Louanne Melissa Snider, 68, was sentenced to five days of jail with credit for time served, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $830 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a count of operating without a license/multiple licenses were both dismissed.
Jared James Fantin, 37, was sentenced to pay $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to having an open intoxicant on an ORV.
Arraignments
Tyler Austin Hendrickson, 29, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense and a misdemeanor count of failure to stop at the scene of a property damage accident following a March 19 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Ronald Dale Gerhardstein, 37, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense, a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a June 2 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 19.
Blake Jarred Luevano, 23, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving reckless following a June 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Brayden Michael Allen, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property less than $100 and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 following a May 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Jaxon Anthony Battice, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of underage driver operating under the influence of liquor with a blood alcohol level of 0.02 to 0.07 following a June 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
David Joe-Allen Barrington, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 1 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Adrian Jacobus Vanderwesthuizen, 24, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a July 2 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31. In a separate file, Vanderwesthuizen was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a July 2 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Timothy David Drummond, 33, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment, a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree following a July 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14.
Justin Paul Silvers, 22, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 4 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 31.
Michelle Renee Clanton, 54, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following a July 9 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Franklin Roy Miller, 50, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of operating with an altered or forged license, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense, a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 9 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 19.
Joshua Lewis Boyd Murrey, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of minor of possession of alcohol second offense following a June 13 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Rodney Allen Porter, 65, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a June 8 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Forrestt Leon Tenney, 19, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of boundary markers/lamp posts/billboard following a June 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Natalie Lynne Sawdey, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a June 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Dismissals
James Jacob Devries, 30, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
William Harvey Gordon Jr., 20, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed. In a separate case, Gordon had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Brandi Sue Keena, 52, had a charge of trespassing dismissed.
Brian Levi Market, 40, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed. In a separate case, Morkert had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Ian Boyd Stack, 37, had a charge of allowing a dog to run loose dismissed.