Sentencings
Jerome Lee Rosenogle, 36, was sentenced to pay $185 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to furnishing tobacco to minors.
Jordan Albert Smith Jr., 31, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Neal Barton Guss, 31, was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served and pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Stephen August Miller, 70, was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for time served and a suspended fines and costs of $250 after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
David Alan Stinson, 45, was sentenced to pay $350 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code. A count of operating with a forged or altered license and a count of operating without a license on person were both dismissed.
Arraignments
Bobbie Joe Holder, 60, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failing to stop after a collision after a May 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Justyce Victoria Gillespie, 19, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000 and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery after a May 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31. In a separate file, Gillespie was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a June 1 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Lucinda Ann Bolda, 49, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following a May 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Austin Robert Krieger, 22, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following a July 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Brent Douglas Krauss, 24, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a July 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 26.
Brent Alan Mann, 50, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a June 22 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Lidia Rocio Lopez-Gutierrez, 26, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a July 1 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Aaron Michael Murphy, 35, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a June 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 31.
Dismissals
Alex Jake Lantz, 27, had a count of disorderly drunk person dismissed.
Kim Gregory Vangills, 68, had a count of larceny by conversion $20,000 or more and a count of larceny of $20,000 or more dismissed. A count of embezzlement of more than $20,000 but less than $50,000 was bound over to 51st Circuit Court.
Ashley Michelle-Ciji Hood, 39, had two counts of truancy dismissed.
Carly France Rowe-Sidock, 29, had two counts of truancy dismissed.