Sentencings
Craig Dean Tyler, 39, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Arraignments
Kristopher Drew Pierce, 30, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams followed an Oct. 18, 2022, incident investigated by the State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set. The case was bound over to circuit court on May 31.
Jeralee Chaloux Sobers, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an April 14 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Jesus Lara, 47, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a May 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 7.
Jason Joel Farmer, 34, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person drunk following a May 29 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 12.
Christy Ann Pider, 40, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license first offense and operating with a forged or alter license following a May 5 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Dismissals
Joseph Patrick Pascucci, 33, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Robert Thomas Ray, 31, had a count of child abuse fourth degree dismissed.
Rikeshia Marie Simpson, 24, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.